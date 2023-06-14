Cars, burnouts, food, entertainment and more were part of the second car show conducted at the Nichols Paint and Fab building in Watseka June 10.
Owner Justin Nichols and crew had conducted a similar event last year when they opened their new building at the east junction of Route 1 and U.S. 24 in Watseka and wanted to do something similar this year.
“Last year was more of an open house to bring everybody in and show them what’s going on. It went really well,” he said. At that time he thought he might want to do it again, but as the date got nearer they decided they did want to do so.
“The support was great,” he said.
And the support was again great this year.
“We ended up with just over 300 cars this year, which is pretty darn good for the area. We’ve had bands going all day. We’ve got a mobile cigar lounge out back. We’ve got Mary from Traditions set up with her drinks. Burn outs we’ve been doing all day, with some flame throwers.”
Dunk tanks and other things for the kids, food trucks and more were all part of the day.
“It’s just a family thing to do that doesn’t cost them anything unless you want to eat or drink,” he said.
Nichols said people have been supportive and he appreciates being able to do something to give back.
“I want to help every body out. We’re in a good position in our business as far as the work and the builds and the consistency, so I’m confident in spending money on things for the community,” he said.
Nichols’ television show ‘Wrench’d” re-airs regularly. “The phones don’t stop. The emails, the building requests keep coming,” he said, pointing to a stack of build requests that he still has to go through. That stack was just from last week. “Some of them are good ones. We’re literally years out (with builds).” He said they are still short staffed, and is always looking for good employees.
Visitors on June 10 were able to see some of the cars that have been featured on the show. The building has the clean room where the cars are assembled, then the fabrication bay - the cutting, the building, the grinding, then the body shop where it gets painted. The build can then go to the clean room and they don’t have to worry it getting dirty in the assembly.
“It saves on potential mess-ups,” he said.
Nichols reiterated that the support is always appreciated.
“We’re here for a reason,” he said. “I love the support and I love how the community likes and they are learning of what we do. For years, no one knew what I did. Then the TV show came out and they were like ‘oh. Now I understand’. We literally build cool stuff and get paid to do it.”