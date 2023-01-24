Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249's board of education conducted a regular meeting Monday, Jan. 23. The meeting, which took place in the board room at Crescent City Grade School, was called to order at 7 p.m. by board president Steve Massey. All present recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

In the absence of secretary Jody Niebuhr, principal Lucas Schroeder took roll call. Present were: Massey, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann and Candi Butzow.

