Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249's board of education conducted a regular meeting Monday, Jan. 23. The meeting, which took place in the board room at Crescent City Grade School, was called to order at 7 p.m. by board president Steve Massey. All present recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
In the absence of secretary Jody Niebuhr, principal Lucas Schroeder took roll call. Present were: Massey, Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann and Candi Butzow.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to non-action items. The high school demolition update noted bids for asbestos removal will take place near the end of the month, and once the job begins, it will take about five weeks to remove asbestos. The school calendar is in-process but with the junior high students going to three receiving schools, it will need to be tweaked to meet the schedules of the other schools. School year 2022-23 will start in mid-August but the Christmas break and spring break will be looked at in order to meet the accepting schools' schedules as much as possible. Schroeder noted CCGS opens its doors at 7:30 a.m. instead of 7:45, and it's possble the start/end times of classes may need to be altered a bit to allow traveling time to the three receiving schools.
Non-action items also included the upcoming election in which three candidates are running for four seats. This means there will need to be an appointment made and Schroeder said he would send the requirements for appointing a board member to current board members. The ISEA will be implementing changes in the next school year and one of those changes are having current teachers and aides be the responsibility of the district they work in.
The board received three thank-you cards, which were passed around.
The only report from interim superintendent Rodney Grimsley was about transportation and it noted the process of getting a transportation plan together was in the works.
Schroeder's principal's report noted there are 67 students in grades K-8 and 34 high school students for a total enrollment of 101. There are eight CCGS junior high girls participating in volleyball with Watseka and the junior high boys' basketball season is coming to an end. He noted December's students of the month were Avery Rippe for grades K-2, Sophia Mohler for grades 3-5, and Ellie Rabe for grades 6-8.
The board then approved the minutes of the Dec. 19 regular meeting, minutes of the Truth in Taxation hearing which took place Dec. 19, the treasurer's report, payment of bills dated Jan. 23, and the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports; leaving closed minutes closed, and the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months. The 2022-23 seniority list was also approved.
The board adjourned into an executive session to discuss the employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. 5ILCS 120/2(c), amended by PA 99-646. The issue of students disciplinary cases was also to be heard during the executive session.
Once out of executive session, the board re-entered the regular session and adjourned.
The next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.