The 2023 Times-Republic Students of the Year are Elena Newell and Timothy Payton Anderson.
The Times-Republic works with the teachers at Watseka Community High School to make the awards each year.
The Students of the Year were announced May 8 at the senior awards ceremony.
Both seniors have been busy during their high school careers.
Newell was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Student Council, a class officer all four years, Math Team, F-Troop, National Honor Society for junior and senior years and she was president of NHS this year. She also was involved in the spring play her senior year and is a member of Key Club.
Anderson was in Marching Band all four years, and was drum major his junior and senior years. He was a member of the Watseka Show Choir all four years. He was a member of the National Honor Society both his junior and senior years. He was in the spring play for two years. Anderson also was a member of Spanish Club for three years. Anderson was also part of the Kankakee Community College Early College Program.
Both students have fond memories of the last four years and reflected on a couple of those moments.
“For me, any class with Mrs. (Amy) Bandur, was always a very fun time, but I also learned a lot. Also, Warrior volleyball. Volleyball all four years has been an amazing experience,” Newell said.
“Much of marching band was very enjoyable for me,” Anderson said. “There were many competitions where I made lots of fond memories. There were also plenty of times in the show choir competitions. Especially this year, during our U of I competition for marching band when we one first place in our division. I would say U of I was probably my favorite moment of all four years.”
They also reflected on some of the people who have helped them in their four years of high school.
“For me, definitely my parents,” Newell said. “My parents are incredibly supportive. They always are there for me and motivate me when motivation is not really there. Also, Coach (Krista) Pufahl. This year especially has been difficult because I suffered a knee injury during volleyball season so I missed all of my senior year sports. Pufahl has been there for me through thick and thin. She’s constantly supporting me even when the days are really, really hard.”
Anderson said he also has had great support from his parents. “Another person is Mr. Erik Parmenter. He really helped me. He gave me the opportunity to be drum major and really let some leadership qualities supposedly shine. Definitely those two groups of people. I also want to thank my hockey coach. This was in my freshman year. His name is Jason Menard. He just really helped me open my eyes, have a really good view about life and he really showed me a lot of the morals that I live by today.”
Anderson said he played hockey in Kankakee in a spring league his freshman year. “I wasn’t able to do it all four years just because I committed to music. It really conflicted a lot. I do miss it,” he said.
They each had favorite classes at Watseka Community High School.
For Newell it was current events. “It really exposed me to what’s going on currently,” she said. “I feel like we learned a lot about history and talked about that a lot but I think it’s important for us to be aware of what’s going on in the here and now.”
Anderson said, “My favorite class is going to be my band class, of course. I also have a second one. It would be my English II class from this year. The teacher is Amy Porter. This was at Kankakee Community College when I took classes there. She was very realistic and showed me lots of ways I could succeed in the real world.”
Newell is attending Hope College in the fall. She plans to major in social work and minor in social witness ministry. She wants to eventually get her masters degree. “With those degrees I want to do some type of human rights advocacy,” she said.
Anderson will be attending Eastern Illinois University and pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Music focusing on audio and recording technology. “I plan to work in some kind of studio. I think that would be really fun,” he said, possibly having his own studio at some point.
What would they tell an incoming freshman?
“Get involved right away,” Newell said. “I know for me I didn’t join the spring play until my senior year and I loved it. It was incredible. Anything you’re interested in just jump in right away, get exposed to it. And you can always drop it if you hate it but chances are you’ll love it.”
Anderson agreed. “I think high school is a very great place to explore your passions and I think it is important for any incoming freshman that doesn’t know what they heck they are doing to sort of find those passions and definitely talk to and make friends with people along the way. It’s important for anybody to enjoy what they are doing with who they are doing it.”
They both are proud of the community they grew up in.
“Community is something that will support you through anything,” Anderson said. “So I’d say keep your community close even though you might want to leave it some day. Make sure you have that special place in your heart for your community, and even create your own community some day, too.”
Newell said, “Lean in to the people that are around you and supporting you. You shouldn’t be expected to do it all on your own and you aren’t expected to do it all on your own, There are lots of people just waiting to help you out.”
Newell is the daughter of Kirby and Jane Newell. Anderson is the son of Lucas and Kimra Anderson.