DANVILLE — Sam George admits there is some pressure as many Danville residents await the reopening of the popular Royal Donut shop on North Vermilion Street.
The business has been around nearly half a century. He and the other co-owners want to keep the quality high.
“One of the exciting things and slightly intimidating thing about Royal Donut, there’s a 49-year history,” George said. “People have strong emotional ties to the brand. People came here with their parents and grandparents and now come here with their children and grandchildren. There is a lot of community excitement but also expectations. It’s a good place to be.”
George and his wife, Rachel, and Hannah and Drew Landis opened Mad Goat Coffee eight years ago and jumped at the opportunity to buy the Royal Donut business.
Sam George said there wasn’t much pressure when they opened their two Mad Goat Coffee shops because they started it from scratch.
“We’re proud of how it’s become a staple here in Danville,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we love the idea of acquiring Royal Donut. It’s a well-loved brand in Danville.”
In addition to the two couples — Hannah Landis is George’s sister — who own Mad Goat, Royal Donut owners are a couple of their other siblings, Ben George and his wife, Corinne, of Sacramento, Calif., and Holly George of the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Sam George, who has the most active role in operating the businesses, said they are “making a lot of progress” getting Royal Donut open.
“We are just about done with some of our construction phase,” he said. “We’ll be training some of our staff next week. We have our whole staff hired.”
He said they are shooting for a reopening the second or third week in August. They also bought a second Royal Donut location. At present, they don’t plan to reopen that location, which has been closed for about eight years.
George agreed few things go better than coffee and donuts and said there will be some crossover between the Mad Goat and Royal Donut stores.
Royal Donut will serve some Mad Goat coffee and cold-brew coffee, and they plan to have a select collection of donuts at both of their coffee shops.
The new owners got all the original donut recipes from previous owners Gerald and Carol Hambley. Sanford and Barbara Eicchorn founded the donut shops in 1973.
Mad Goat Coffee is also a roastery and brings in green coffee from around the world, including Guatemala, Mexico, Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea and Ethiopia. They roast multiple days per week and offer single-origin coffees and blends.
“We’ve always roasted our own coffee and had that quality control over it,” he said.
He said Royal Donut’s business remained good during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it closed in December when staff walked out. He said the Hambleys had been contemplating retirement in the future and decided to make that move earlier after the walkout.
George said Mad Goat’s current head baker, Anna Schlunaker, will serve as general manager at Royal Donut.