The Iroquois County Board was visited by the new state representative for the area, Jason Bunting.
Bunting attended the April 11 meeting of the board to introduce himself.
“I am your new state representative for the 106th district,” he said. “I am Jason Bunting. A little about myself, my wife, Tasha, and I, live just outside of Emmington. We raise corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa, hay, cattle and sheep.”
They have three children, Isabella, Samantha and Jackson, who are 15, 13, and 10. Isabella goes to Dwight Township High School, where she is very involved in FFA, volleyball, basketball and track. Samantha is legally blind and goes to Thomas Metcalf Academy in Bloomington. Jackson is a fourth grader at Saunemin Grade School, who plays football, runs and wrestles.
“We are small business owners, as well. We own a trucking company and a seed dealership,” he said. “I’m excited to be here. I’ve been in this position since Feb. 4 when the county chairman got together and elected their choice to be appointed to take Tom’s (Bennett) spot.” Bennett had been the state representative but was appointed to the state senator position vacated by Jason Barickman.
He serves on several committees including child care access and early childhood, public utilities, labor and commerce, and transportation and vehicle safety.
The appropriations committee he sits on is health and human services. “Thirty percent of the Illinois General Fund goes through that appropriations committee,” he said.
Bunting used to sit on the Livingston County Board, where he was vice chairman for three years. He was on the ag and zoning committee for Livingston County until he tendered his resignation to take the representative position.
“We are dealing with the same issues that you folks are dealing with when it comes to wind an solar,” he said. Livingston County put an ordinance into affect for solar farms in October. He said they wanted to make sure that the property owners have a say in where the solar farms go. “We started a moratorium in October and to be completely honest with you the time and effort that the ag and zoning committee, the full board, and both our regional planning commission and the ZBA has put into that process and then come to find out the second week in January, at the end of the 102nd General Assembly House Bill 4412 went in, he (Gov. J.B. Pritzker) signed it into law on Jan. 28, which is taking statewide standards for wind and solar.
“I don’t know where Livingston County are at but I have heard rumblings that there are about eight to 10 counties that are looking at putting a lawsuit together thinking that it is unconstitutional what they have done.
“There was a trailer bill that was coming up out of the 103rd General Assembly out of the House and the Senate both. I know the House bill was never called,” he said, “ so it was never voted upon. I don’t know where the Senate bill wound up. That trailer bill as going to loosen some of the restrictions that the state was going to put on there. Plain and simple, they are not meeting the guidelines that they got set for renewable energy in the State of Illinois, so they thought the way of making this happen was to go with a statewide standard on the issues concerning setbacks and what’s going to take place. Hopefully they will get more interest.”
He said he does not know of any solar farms that are under construction right now in Livingston County.
Bunting said he is going to open an office in Dwight, but will also keep the office in Watseka. There will be a new person to manage that office starting May 1. He said there will also be some traveling hours.
He told the audience “I’m here to serve. Let me know what I can do.”