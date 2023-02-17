Springfield, IL – With new telephone numbers in west-central Illinois in high demand, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved the implementation of the new 861 area code to overlay the existing 309 area code region. The 309 area code serves all or part of Bureau, Dewitt, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Rock Island, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside, and Woodford counties. This includes cities and communities such as Bloomington, Canton, Galesburg, Macomb, East Moline, East Peoria, Galesburg, Moline, Normal, Pekin, Peoria, and Rock Island, as well as many other smaller communities.

Starting on Feb. 24, 2023, customers in the 309 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 861 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 861 area code will co-exist with the 309 area code everywhere in this region. Customers receiving the 861 area code will be required to dial 10 digits (the area code and phone number) for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 309 area code do today.

Trending Food Videos