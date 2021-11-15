About 9 miles southwest of Watseka lies a place steeped in folklore known as Lantern Lane.
It’s there, legend has it, that a farm couple met their untimely demise in the early 1900s. And people say they see a lantern appear on the road as one of the couple searches for the other.
Watseka native Justin LaReau, now a Los Angeles-based filmmaker, remembers the tale and has produced and directed a horror film, “Lantern’s Lane,” that was released earlier this month.
“To characterize it, it’s a pretty standard kind of Hollywood horror film,” LaReau said from his West Coast base. “I think it’s a fun, relatable story that has the scares but also has the comedy in it. It’s almost like ‘Scream’ meets a little of ‘The Strangers.’ ”
According to the legend, a farmer one winter night ventured out with his red lantern to check on his cattle. After waiting several hours for her husband to return, his wife headed out to check on him.
Come the spring thaw, their bodies and the mutilated bodies of the cattle were found near the house.
For decades, area high school students have ventured out to try and see the mysterious lantern by parking in the middle of the road and waiting. As the fable goes, an amber light will appear afar off and come closer. Some have said they’ve seen the lantern resting on the trunk of their car.
LaReau made the trip to the site.
“I saw what looked like a glowing ember of light moving across the lane on one occasion,” he said.
In the movie, a group of young people meet at the local pub and decide to head to Lantern Lane. They enter the boarded-up house of the slain couple and are unable to leave. Mayhem ensues.
LaReau said when he and friends visited the site, “There was always this scary house. We always talked about sneaking in but never did.”
He’s heard stories about people entering the house and being injured, possibly by squatters. The house was demolished years ago, but another key piece of the tale, a mailbox that supposedly goes on for infinity when you stick your hand inside, is still there on the old farmstead.
“No matter where you go around the country, ... all these areas have their” place of urban legends, LaReau said.
The movie stars Brooke Butler (“Ozark,” “Animal Kingdom”), Andy Cohen (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Ray Donovan (“NCIS”) and Lisa Roumain (“Yellowstone,” “Grey’s Anatomy”).
A multi-sport star in the mid-’90s at Watseka, LaReau had two main interests growing up — sports and film.
After coaching basketball for about 10 years at Donovan and Kankakee Bishop McNamara high schools, South Alabama University, Southeastern Illinois College and Kankakee Community College, he decided to make the move west while he was still young enough.
“I loved sports,” LaReau said. “Eventually I knew what I truly wanted to be doing for the rest of my life was making movies and telling stories. At some point I just had to make that jump.”
The 43-year-old LaReau earned master’s degrees from Olivet Nazarene University in teaching and from The New York Academy, Los Angeles, in producing.
For most of those in the film business, it’s a slow climb. LaReau is no different. He initially worked in accounting on several movies before creating a microbudget horror movie, “A Demon Within” that was shot in the Watseka area and that earned a worldwide distribution deal with Blue Fox Entertainment.
LaReau joined with his producing partner, Lydia Cedrone, a former producer for Disney, to form Tidal Wave Entertainment to create films. It takes about three years to make a film. The company has made three so far.
The pandemic made things more difficult to create “Lantern’s Lane,” which was filmed in 2020 in a small town near Yosemite that LaReau said “had the feeling of the Midwest.”
LaReau said “Lantern’s Lane” is available on numerous video-on-demand services from Apple TV to Amazon to Dish Network as well as through cable networks and Google Play, Vudu and Fandango. The film is also available in select cities theatrically.
LaReau said his company is in various developmental stages with more movies. He enjoys the work despite long hours.
“I love telling stores,” LaReau said. “I love making movies. It’s all a growth process for me. I feel fortunate that we’ve done three movies and (there’s) optimism of future films to continue to grow the budgets.”
LaReau said the work is “a grind every day.”
During busier times, work days can run 14 to 16 hours “with no real weekends.”
A couple of nights a week, LaReau also mentors grad students who are making feature-length films, and has spoken in Russia on the art of pitching stories and directing.
His parents, Earl and Carol LaReau, live in Watseka.