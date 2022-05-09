Two former Danville Area Community College students who weren’t able to complete a degree at the college will be recognized for their contributions with honorary associate of letters degrees.
John Shane and Clifford Dupree are the two nominees that DACC’s graduation committee brought to the board of trustees for consideration. Both were confirmed unanimously to receive honorary degrees.
Shane has been a stalwart supporter of the DACC Foundation and student scholarships. He served on the foundation board twice from 1992 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2015. He was board president for two terms and vice president for three terms.
He also co-chaired multimillion-dollar scholarship campaigns in 2005 and 2010. He is a director emeritus.
Shane and his wife, Sue, maintained an endowed fund at DACC since 2005 to support student scholarships.
Dupree has historical significance for the college. He and current Danville Alderman Robert Williams were the first two Black student-athletes in college history as basketball players on the 1960-’61 Danville Junior College team.
“When I enrolled at DJC, there weren’t any Black people other than Bobby,” Dupree said. “I didn’t even know they had a basketball team. But when I started playing, the other White players accepted me and Bobby. It helped that both of us were very good athletes.”
A retiree from his own limousine business, he connects with young people through sports such as horseshoes, billiards and bowling.
“I’m usually the oldest thing out there on the lanes bowling with the kids and talking to them about life,” Dupree said. “I tell them I’ve been very lucky, and I give them tips on how to become lucky like I was. One way to do that is by working hard and staying clean.”