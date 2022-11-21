Scott Muench recently retired from the Watseka Police Department.
The Milford native spent 21 years as a full-time police officer with Watseka. He started in Sheldon and went to the police academy. He worked part-time for a year in Sheldon, Cissna Park and Milford and then started working in Watseka, where he worked for about a years as a part-time officer before being hired full-time.
Muench said he found being in law enforcement to be rewarding.
“Knowing that some times you help people who were in one of their really bad days and knowing that it made a difference, then seeing them down the road and actually have them come up and say ‘I want to thank you for this. I might not have been happy about it.’ I’ve had several people say ‘If it weren’t for you I would have ended up somewhere worse’. Just knowing that I made a difference,” he said.
In those 20-plus years people in the community really got to know Muench — though he says people often mispronounced his name. It’s pronounced “minch”.
“I’ve had many people say ‘I want to talk to Muench — he’s the one who knows what’s going on’ (about a situation),” he said.
It could also happen, he said, that he would show up and people would say “Oh, it’s Muench” and not be that happy about it.
Through the years Muench has gone for extra training and has taken on several different roles in the department.
“I was part of our enforcement team, which is the drug team. I also got certified by the state to be a field training officer, so a lot of the new guys, after they got out of the academy road with me six weeks. I would train them to make sure they knew all the streets in town. I’d let them handle the calls as we went over things so they could be out there on their own.”
He said to do just about anything an officer has to be certified, and he was certified to run a breathalyzer machine, taser, pepper spray, special drug classes on DUI and marijuana, and several others.
He also took part in some of the special events that the officers would do, including Shop with a Cop and providing Thanksgiving meals for families.
While he had not planned to retire this year, after a few health issues Muench said he decided that it would be best. He has been paying attention to what the doctor says and has big plans for the future.
He doesn’t plan on sitting still. He plans on getting involved in city government and continue to keep in touch with the community that way. He also will be working at the courthouse as a bailiff a couple of days a week. “I can’t just sit around,” he said, noting that he has been working on some renovations at his house as well.
He’s been officially retired since Sept. 30 and there are days that he really misses it. The job is stressful, he said, which is something he does not miss.
He and wife Shannon also spend more time with the grandchildren and other family members now.
He does want the community to know how much he enjoyed getting to know people and making a difference. A recent retirement party was attended by family, a number of people who he worked with and some he helped in some way.
“I really got to know the community and I’m going to miss that,” he said.