Muench

Photo by Carla Waters

Scott Muench recently retired from the Watseka Police Department. He is shown with wife Shannon at his retirement party.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Scott Muench recently retired from the Watseka Police Department.

The Milford native spent 21 years as a full-time police officer with Watseka. He started in Sheldon and went to the police academy. He worked part-time for a year in Sheldon, Cissna Park and Milford and then started working in Watseka, where he worked for about a years as a part-time officer before being hired full-time.

