The 63nd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant will be Jan. 22 at the Crowne Plaza Convention Center in Springfield. Seventy-three county fair queens from various counties across the state will compete for cash prizes and the honor of hosting the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Representing Iroquois County will be Jakki Mowrey of Milford. She is the daughter of Jon and Tracy Mowrey. She is a 2020 graduate of Milford High School and is currently attending Illinois State University majoring in sociology. Mowrey will compete in the afternoon preliminary segment which begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 21.