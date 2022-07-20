Jakki Mowrey was crowned Iroquois County Fair Queen Tuesday.
Mowrey, 20, is from Milford and is the daughter of Jon and Tracy Mowrey. She is a 2020 graduate of Milford High School and will be a junior at Illinois State University majoring in Sociology.
Cassie Peters, of Crescent City, was first runner-up in the pageant. Destiny Thomas, of Danforth, was named second runner-up.
Emma Hansen, of Milford, won the Miss Congeniality award, which was voted on by the contestants.
In the Little Miss Iroquois County Fair Pageant, Riley Summers was crowned Little Miss Iroquois County Fair while Sofia Lowery and Paisley Vance were named first and second runners-up.
During her on-stage speech, Mowrey recalled spending time with her father.
“Growing up, I could always be found right next to my dad,” she said. “Whether it was watching and learning from him at the auction or riding around checking fields, I could always be found right by his side. But one of my favorite places I’d ever been was 21 miles north of our house, right where we are tonight, the Iroquois County Fair. It was like Christmas in July.”
Mowrey said when she turned 8 and became a 4-H member, she realized the fair wasn’t all about the rides.
“It was about our amazing community coming together to put on an unforgettable week of activities for everyone in the area to come and enjoy,” she said. “A place where kids got to show off their months of work through their 4-H projects and also a place where you had a chance to catch up with old friends and make some new ones. Some of my greatest memories are right here at this fair. That’s what makes this place so special, not only to me and my family but to other 4-Hers and community members as well.”
Another fun fact about Mowrey’s history with the Iroquois County Fair was revealed during one of her on-stage questions.
Mowrey was asked if she had participated in the 2018 Iroquois County Fair Demo Derby.
Mowrey said she did compete in the demo derby and placed fourth in her first competition.
Tuesday night’s pageant had a special guest: 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni.
“It’s so great to see the immense amount of support given to your local county fair and your wonderful fair queen contestants just by your attendance here tonight,” she said. “I’m so excited to be here with you all in Iroquois County tonight, to not only celebrate Queen Erin’s [Anderson] reign, I think she’s done an outstanding job during her year, but to also welcome the 2022 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen into our fair family. Just as your current queen has, the lucky woman selected here tonight will spend the year representing her county and she will compete for the chance to represent her state at the Miss Illinois Fair Queen Pageant this coming January.”
Through her role as Miss Illinois County Fair Queen, Calloni said she has the privilege to travel the state and visit county fairs.
“It’s so great to see the variety that each fair has to offer to it’s county and state and I can see why you should be so proud of the incredible work done her on the Iroquois County Fairgrounds,” she said.
The evening also featured the farewell speeches of outgoing Little Miss Iroquois County Fair Helena Cluver, who was the first to hold the title Little Miss Iroquois County Fair, and Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Erin Anderson.
Cluver and Anderson both spoke of the close bond they had formed during the last year.
Cluver shared how much she enjoyed sharing fair food with Anderson during their many trips together representing the Iroquois County Fair.
“I am so thankful that Erin was big Miss while I was Little Miss,” she said. “Spending this last year with her has been the best. She is like a big sister to me.”
After Cluver made her final walk across the stage, she and Anderson hugged at center stage and waved to the crowd together.
When it came to the part of her speech that was dedicated Cluver, Anderson warned the crowd that she would probably cry.
“This is the part where I’m going to cry because I’m going to talk about my Little Miss,” she said. “To my Little Miss Helena, I love you so much. I’ll never forget the year I spent with you and how excited I was that I found out that I was going to get to share my year with the very first Little Miss ever. I have a lifetime of selfies taken at every event, a sweet tooth that we will always share and nothing short of funny faces made during fair week, especially when we thought we were going to get mud on our dresses at the demo derby. Don’t ever let anyone take away the smile that you hold. I’ll be your biggest cheerleader for life and can’t wait to support you when you run for Miss someday. As you reminded me, I’ll be old then and will hopefully have a husband and some kids to tag along.”
Anderson said being crowned Iroquois County Fair Queen was a life-changing experience.
“And a dream I’m forever grateful got fulfilled,” she said. “I’m not the same person I was when I took this stage a year ago and I have this experience to thank for it.”
Anderson encouraged her successor to “embrace every little moment.”
“I’m truly thankful that I’ve taken every moment of this year and fully embraced it,” she said. “I’ve lived this year to the fullest and I’m so thankful for who I’ve become and who has supported me along the way.”
Anderson thanked all of the family members and friends and fair organizers who have helped her along her journey as queen.