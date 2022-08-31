The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Business Block Party Aug. 24 in the First Trust parking lot.
Thirty one vendors greeted the public as they visited the booths and learned about what the local businesses community has to offer.
Throughout the evening entertainment was provided by Garen Carter, Burton Grey, Nick Dillon, Stacy Beam, Jeff Pittman and Greg Everyingham. The entertainment was sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services. Harbor House provided food and First Trust provided ice cream.
Some vendors had free items to present to the public and a 50/50 drawing was conducted.
Chamber Executive Director Amanda Hibbs said the turnout for the event was tremendous and they were happy to be able to conduct the event for the public. This Block Party event takes the of the Business Expo that was conducted in previous years.
The next events for the chamber include the free Trunk Trick or Treating event Oct. 22, the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade, which will be on the downtown parade route, Nov. 25, and Storybook Time with Santa, with donuts and milk provided free, Dec. 10.
