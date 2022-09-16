The new location for the latest electronics recycling day in Watseka was a big hit.
That’s just one point Watseka Alderman Mark Garfield made about the event that was hosted by the City of Watseka and Iroquois County Board Sept. 10.
This year the event was in the Riverside parking lot in Watseka.
He reported to the Watseka City Council’s public safety committee Sept. 13 that it was a successful event again.
“I don’t have the breakdown, but we had over 230 cars come through,” he said.
He said the group appreciates Riverside Medical for allowing the event to be conducted in that parking lot.
“It was one of the easier times we had,” he said.
Watseka FFA and Advisor Phil Wilkey, Alderman Benny Marcier and Alderman Don Miller helped with the day’s activity.
“With that being said, over the years the FFA has helped us tremendously and myself, Benny and Don talked about this. We’d like to see a $300 donation made to the FFA. Those kids come out and they bust their butts the entire time they are out there,” he said.
The committee agreed and the donation will be on the agenda for the next council meeting.