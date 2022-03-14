More than 150 children played games, enjoyed snacks and interacted with others at the annual Kids Carnival and Spring Fling in Watseka March 13.
The event was hosted by the Watseka Park District and Watseka Elks at Watseka Community High School.
There were 25 game stations that the children ages 1-12 could enjoy. A large inflatable slide was erected in the middle of the gym, which saw children waiting their turn to enjoy.
Around that inflatable were other games, from putt-putt golf to a bean bag toss and more. Children were also able to have their face painted and get a balloon animal if they wished.
Watseka Park District Sherry Johnson said a similar event was conducted last year outside at the soccer field, but they were glad to be back doing the event as it has been done for several years.
“We’re back at it inside the high school gymnasium. We were down for a while just because of COVID but you can’t keep us down,” she said.
She was pleased with the turnout. “I think everybody is having fun. Great prizes. Great volunteers. We couldn’t ask for a nicer event,” she said.
Along with the park district and the Elks, the FFA and the WCHS Honor Society also helped out. “We have great volunteers and everybody is doing a fabulous job,” she said.
Johnsons aid the event very much promotes the family. “Everybody who is here has a mom or a dad or a grandma or grandpa or even more than that with them. We really just want to offer a free event that gets families to unite and come out,” she said.