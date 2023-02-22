Miss Newton County Fair Queen, Hannah Vanderwall, is hosting an event called “The Queen Project” to assist area girls with their prom dress shopping needs.
The project came about after the state fair queen pageant when some of the county fair queens decided to conduct a community project in order to give back to their local residents.
The project is called “The Queen Project’ and was created in order to help ensure “every princess feels like a queen.”
“It’s a whole outing for girls in the community that either can’t afford to get a new prom dress for prom season or just need a little bit of extra help,” said Vanderwall. “This way, they don’t have to stress themselves out about looking pretty for prom and everything.”
There are different variations of the project throughout the state, with Newton County’s taking place from 12-3 p.m. on March 18 at the Morocco Community Center.
“We just wanted to do something that helps benefit our communities,” Vanderwall said. “A lot of counties have a little bit more money and clientele where some of us that are more rural and don’t have the access to high-end gowns and things like that because our dress shops are all so far away. You have to drive an hour anywhere you go to get a prom gown and some girls don’t have the access to be able to drive that far to go get them. So, I wanted to be able to have something centrally located within the county so that anyone could come.”
While the project is more specifically geared toward mostly high school girls, Vanderwall said girls of all ages are welcome to come. Vanderwall mentioned they would like to keep the event exclusive to Newton County residents, however, there are some exceptions.
“We’d like for it to just stay girls from Newton County that way it’s not being abused from other places,” she said. “But, if other girls from Jasper County or Lake County or something like that came and wanted to join in I would absolutely welcome them with open arms.”
The dresses will be donated by local residents. Those looking to make a donation can do so at one of the drop-off centers in Newton County.
“I have two drop-off locations currently set up with hopefully adding a third and fourth here soon,” Vanderwall said. “Right now, South Newton High School and the Newton County Purdue Extension Office anyone can drop off any prom gowns, gently used jewelry, or monetary donations for us to be able to purchase either more gowns or other accessories so that we can put this on for a free of charge event.”
Vanderwall mentioned that Magnolia Lash Salon in Kentland has offered discounted make-up prices for girls that take part in the event by getting a dress.
“I just want everyone to know that it is for everyone,” said Vanderwall. “Every person is welcome and do not hesitate to bring the crew to find your dress.”
The deadline for the drop-off items is scheduled for March 10.