Miss Ford County 2021, Jolee Hastings, will compete in the 2022 Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Queen Pageant at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield, according to information provided. The dates for the competition are Jan. 13-16.
Hastings is the 19 year-old daughter of Joel and Mary Hastings of Loda. She is a 2020 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She currently attends Parkland College and the University of Illinois majoring in agricultural accounting.
Hastings will be competing with 70 other county fair queens for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen 2022. The contestants will be judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition, and speech and communication skills.
Personal interviews are conducted off stage on Friday. Miss Ford County will officially compete on stage as Contestant #29 in the Saturday afternoon preliminaries beginning at 1 p.m. in the Ruby/Diamond room on the second floor of the Crowne Plaza. The preliminaries are open to the public with an admittance charge. Children under 10 are free.
Finals will then be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday in conjunction with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Annual Banquet. Fifteen finalists will be chosen at that time to compete for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.