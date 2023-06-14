The 2023 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant will be on Monday, June 26, beginning at 7 p.m. in the dance building on the fairgrounds in Melvin. Four young ladies will be vying for the title of Miss Ford County 2023. They are Maci Kingren, Abigail Sizemore, Hailey Whipple, and Isabelle Kinder.
- Maci Kingren, 19, Paxton, is a 2022 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She currently attends the University of Illinois through the Parkland Pathways program majoring in Agribusiness. She is the daughter of Bobby & Olivia Kingren and Laura & Tom Proctor.
- Abigail Sizemore, 20, Gibson City, is a 2021 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School graduate. She currently attends Olivet Nazarene University majoring in Nursing. She is the daughter of Mark and Gena Sizemore.
- Hailey Whipple, 17, Gibson City, will be a senior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School in the fall. In the future, Hailey wishes to pursue a career in Education or Social Work. She is the daughter of Holly Hawn.
- Isabelle Kinder, 18, Paxton, is a 2023 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She plans to pursue a career as a florist. She is the daughter of Tim & Stephanie Kinder.
The reigning Miss Ford County 2022 is Gracelyn Greenburg. She is the daughter of Kelly Reitz and Matt & Kristi Greenburg. Gracelyn is a recent graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will attend college in the fall to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.
The 2023 Ford County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Melvin from June 25 through July 1. Additional details and a full schedule of activities can be found at www.fordcountyfair.org.