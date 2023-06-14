The 2023 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant will be on Monday, June 26, beginning at 7 p.m. in the dance building on the fairgrounds in Melvin. Four young ladies will be vying for the title of Miss Ford County 2023. They are Maci Kingren, Abigail Sizemore, Hailey Whipple, and Isabelle Kinder.

- Maci Kingren, 19, Paxton, is a 2022 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She currently attends the University of Illinois through the Parkland Pathways program majoring in Agribusiness. She is the daughter of Bobby & Olivia Kingren and Laura & Tom Proctor.