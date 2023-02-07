Volunteers at Angel’s Closet in Milford are appreciative of the donations received by the group, but ask that people refrain from leaving items outside the doors when the store is closed.
Angel’s Closet provides free donated items such as clothing, toys and household items to those in need in the area.
Recently a number of items were left outside the door when the store was closed, said Barbara Davis of Angel’s Closet on a Facebook post.
The number of items was large enough that Angel’s Closet didn’t have enough space to store them. One of the volunteers made a free sign for the door and it didn’t take long for the items to find a new home. Within about a day all items were spoken for.
Being able to arrange a time for donations to be dropped off helps the volunteers get the new items organized and helps keep things from piling up outside.
Store volunteers are happy to receive gently used donations. The store is located at 130 E. Jones St., in Milford and they can be reached by email at fieldpup@localnet.com, via Facebook messenger on the Angel’s Closet page, as well by text to 815-471-4014. The store is open 9-noon Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and by appointment.