Several items were recently left outside at Angel's Closet in Milford. Volunteers urge donors to contact them before bringing items.

Volunteers at Angel’s Closet in Milford are appreciative of the donations received by the group, but ask that people refrain from leaving items outside the doors when the store is closed.

Angel’s Closet provides free donated items such as clothing, toys and household items to those in need in the area.

