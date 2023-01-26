URBANA — A former University of Illinois employee who allegedly rented cars and paid for gas for herself at taxpayer expense has been charged with credit card fraud.
Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford was arrested Tuesday at the UI human resources office in Urbana.
A UI police report said that between June 20 and Nov. 22, she allegedly made several unauthorized charges on a UI-issued credit card for rental cars five times and gasoline twice.
When a supervisor asked her about the charges on Nov. 30, she immediately repaid two for $60 worth of gas, and told that person that about $1,400 in rental car charges were an accident and would be reversed.
She then brought in a check to pay for about $8,600 worth of rental car charges, but the check did not clear the bank.
Nash was told to repay the money with a certified check but did not, and then allegedly charged another $1,857 for a rental car after that, the police report said, pushing the total theft to just over $10,000.
She admitted to a police officer that her use of the credit card was against policy.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Nash, who was arraigned Wednesday, to remain free on a recognizance bond and set her next court hearing for March 14.
Court records said she has no previous convictions.
Credit card fraud is a Class 4 felony with penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.