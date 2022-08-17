The Milford Public Library added a new feature honoring local history to its grounds this summer.
Earlier this year, one of the trees on the library’s grounds needed to be cut down, but Gene Ochs, a member of the library board who was overseeing the work, asked that part of the truck of the tree be left in place as he thought he could do something with it.
Ultimately he decided to create a totem pole.
Ochs researched totem poles and discovered they’re generally made up of three sections.
He decided to use these sections to tell a bit about Milford’s history.
One section is dedicated to Milford’s founding near the mill by the ford, which is of course where Milford drew its name from.
Other sections highlight Milford school sports history with a basketball and football on one side and paw prints, representing Milford’s Bearcat mascot, on the other.
The totem pole is located in the backyard of the library grounds.
Milford Public Library is located at 2 South Grant Avenue in Milford. To learn more about the services the library offers, visit http://milfordlib.org.