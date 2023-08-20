A Milford man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Aug. 18 near Milford.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, Tyler Fanning, 24, was killed in the accident at 1:11 a.m. Aug. 18 on 1050 N near 2540 E in rural Milford.
According to police reports, Fanning was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and was eastbound on 1050 N near 2540 E when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway.
The vehicle entered the south ditch and traveled for approximately 242 feet before striking a field entrance. Fanning’s vehicle became airborne and traveled approximately 41 feet before striking the ditch a second time causing the vehicle to roll. The vehicle came to rest on its side near a culvert. Fanning was extricated from the vehicle by Milford Fire and Milford EMS. Riverside EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Fanning deceased.
The accident remains under investigation by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police.