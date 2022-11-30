Parade viewers enjoyed 40 entries at the 6th annual Milford Christmas Parade which
concluded a weekend of Holiday Festival activities.
Parade viewers enjoyed 40 entries at the 6th annual Milford Christmas Parade which
concluded a weekend of Holiday Festival activities.
Other weekend activities included a scavenger hunt, 5k run/walk, breakfast with Santa, vendor pop up,
baking contest, and a kids’ Christmas movie.
Santa and Frosty the Snowman visited with youngsters before the parade on Sunday while village office employees served cookies and hot cocoa.
The parade Grand Marshal Austin Crawford lit the community Christmas tree before riding in the parade. The parade was led by the Volunteers of the Year the Milford Fire Department and EMS.
An additional holiday activity will occur in Milford on December 18 from 5-8 pm. The public viewing and judging of the home and businesses entered in the Milford Christmas Decorating Contest.
The winners of parade contests were: Best Golf Cart - Milford Park and Pool Foundation; Best Business - Rudisill Underground; Best Religious/Non-Profit Organization - Milford Methodist Church; Best Decorated Emergency-EMS Unit - Wellington-Greer Fire Department; Best Use of Theme - Citizens State Bank.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.