Members of the Milford Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Education faced a dilemma during Monday’s meeting.
While several board members expressed their opposition to Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate for public schools, there was concern that approving a transition plan for returning to school that allowed for making masks optional for students would put the district at risk of repercussions from the state.
These repercussions include: potentially losing certification as school district meaning that graduating seniors wouldn’t have a certified diploma; losing the district’s IHSA and IESA membership; and the potential loss of roughly $1.7 million in state funding.
Board members faced questions and statements opposing the mask mandate from area parents during the meeting.
Board President Mary Ronna expressed her appreciation to the parents and community members who turned out for the meeting Monday.
“We certainly appreciate it and we are listening,” she said. “The men and women you see sitting here right now, we’ve been put in a terrible position. It’s very difficult and we don’t necessarily have all the answers either. All we can do is listen to the legal advice that’s been given to us.”
Ronna said she’s heard the passion that community members have expressed in their opposition to the mask mandate.
Ronna said the plan will be fluid as further guidance comes down from the state, Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“As the state, ISBE and the CDC continue to offer guidance, of course the plan will be fluid,” she said.
At one point during the meeting, an audience member asked how the school district’s plan would change if the mask mandate is lifted.
Ronna said, if that were to happen, then the board would have to address that when it happens.
“It’s certainly something that will have to be discussed again,” she said.
Lindenmeyer said the plan is meant to be fluid in order to allow for changes of that kind.
Board Member Justin Lavicka said that if that mandate was lifted, he would vote for the policy to be changed to mask-optional.
“If it were released, I would vote mask-optional because I don’t like this,” he said, indicating the mask he was wearing during the meeting.
Board Member Jodie Havens said the consensus of district students, parents, teachers, administrators expressed at the recent district stakeholder meeting was to aim for making masks optional.
“That’s where we were at until the following Wednesday when the governor released his statement,” she said.
Ronna said the board waited as long as they could to finalize a return to school plan to accommodate potential changes in policies from the state.
“We waited as long as we could before we felt like we had to make a plan,” she said. “We gave it as much leeway as we could.”
In response to questions sent into the school board regarding masks, Ronna said the questions has been referred to the district’s attorney.
One of the responses Ronna read explicitly stated that ISBE can change the district’s status from fully-recognized to non-recognized.
“If this occurred, the district would not be eligible to receive its evidence-based funding, for us that’s about $1.7 million,” she said.
Reading the response, Ronna said reasons that can lead to receiving non-recognition status include, but are not limited to, “deficiencies that present a health-hazard to students or staff.”
Ronna said there were some schools that had originally planned to stick with a mask-optional policy and then ultimately changed their minds once the state made clear the risks of that decision.
MAPS Superintendent Dr. Michele Lindenmeyer added that the district also has to follow Illinois School Code.
“Illinois School Code is an additional layer that we’re accountable to above and beyond,” she said.
Ronna quoted the attorney’s response regarding Pritzker’s authority to enact the mask mandate.
“The order was issued pursuant to the governor’s authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency act, Illinois School Code 3305,” Ronna quoted. “The governor’s authority under that was granted to him by the Illinois General Assembly when it enacted this statute. Consequently, the Illinois General Assembly can act to change the authority currently granted under this statute, however, it has not done so as of the date when the attorney answered these questions.”
The attorney also touched on the legal challenges to the governor’s authority to issue successive disaster proclamations, stating that all of these cases have been resolved in the governor’s favor.
“The legal challenges to COVID-related executive orders issued by the governor have been, to date, uniformly been resolved in the governor’s favor,” Ronna said quoting a response from the attorney.
After reading further responses from the attorney, members of the audience asked if any members of the board would be attending the Aug. 18 meeting of the ISBE in Springfield, which was expected to draw a large crowd of concerned Illinois residents to protest the mask mandates.
No members of the board said they planned on attending, but Ronna, in response to calls from the audience that someone from the board should be at the meeting to represent the district, said she would see about possibly attending the meeting if she was able.
Ronna took the opportunity to comment on the hot-button nature of the mask mandate issue.
“I know it is a hot button, it’s a hot topic,” she said. “We’re in a terrible position.”
Ronna also took the chance to share her opinion on how local control has been largely taken away from school boards by the governor.
“On Aug. 4, the right to local control was removed with the public issuance of order 85 by the governor,” she said. “There are people and groups that choose to debate the legality of that order. The recent executive order totally disregards the local control that was, at one time, promised. That order took that away from us. Boards of education have a primary fiduciary responsibility to local taxpayers. It would be irresponsible to go against the executive order, the legal advice of our school attorney, the ISBE, the state superintendent of schools, our insurance carrier, the Illinois Department of Public Health and potentially expose our district to financial burdens.
“I realize that there are mixed emotions regarding this mandate. I realize the erosion the erosion of trust that it’s caused in our communities,” she said. “What I don’t want to see are levels of in-fighting. Right now, as determined by the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health, masks are required. The men and women tasked with enforcing this, that’s us sitting here, are put in a terrible position and being difficult or insubordinate only makes our jobs more difficult and does nothing to change that executive order.”
Ultimately, Ronna said, stressing that she was only speaking for herself as one member of the board, felt the board needed to approve the plan with the mask mandate in place.
Ronna asked board members what they wanted to say about the proposal.
Board Member Mindy Hagan asked if the school district would be put on a 60-day probation if the board voted to make masks optional.
Lindenmeyer said she couldn’t say that for sure, only that it has been done.
Hagan asked if that meant they would have 60 days to rectify the plan and Lindenmeyer said yes.
Audience members asked if the board could vote to make masks optional and stick with that through the 60 day probation, if they received it, and then make the change to mandated before the 60 days were up.
Lindenmeyer said the situation is so up-in-the-air that she, personally, doesn’t feel like they can take that risk.
“I, personally, and this is just me, don’t think we can take that risk,” she said. “Because whose to say how soon they’re going to give it back to us.”
When an audience member said the district would have 60 days before any action would be taken against them, Ronna spoke up and pointed out that the state wouldn’t necessarily have to wait to take action.
“They can say 60 days and they can come in in three days and say ‘We’ve pulled your IHSA, we’ve pulled your IESA, we’ve pulled your funding. Now you’ve got 60 days to correct it, but we’ve already pulled it,’” she said.
At another point in the meeting, Lindenmeyer said she had sat in on a Zoom call with representatives from four large school attorney firms from around Illinois and one of the talking points dealt with how the word “optional” triggers concerns about the school districts being “willfully and wantonly negligent.”
“What you put in writing means a lot when it becomes questioned,” she said.
Several board and audience members questioned where the word “optional” could be replaced with the word “recommended,” but it was ultimately decided that the words are synonyms.
Board Member Jodie Havens said she would have loved to put in the plan that when students are sitting socially distanced at their desks that they can take off their masks.
“But it sounds like that isn’t an option,” she said.
Hagan said it was disappointing because she feels that masking the students isn’t science-based.
Again, Ronna said she understood the concerns, but reiterated that she doesn’t want to put the district at risk by ignoring the mandate.
“I still feel our hands are tied,” she said. “I don’t want to put our district, 60 days or not, I don’t want to put our district or our kids in harms way and have their sports taken away. They already had their sports taken away from them last year.”
She added that she doesn’t want seniors to have to worry about whether or not they’re going to have an accredited diploma to get into a university.
Board Member Donna Hiltz said the decision regarding masks has kept her up at night since the order was issued.
“As board members here, our job is to provide a safe environment for our students,” she said. “Not that I agree with it, I hate it too, but somebody above is telling us we have to do this. This is so hard. This has kept me up at night since it happened because of thinking about having to make this decision.”
Even so, Hiltz said it doesn’t feel like they have much of a choice and encouraged the parents who have been so passionate in their opposition to the mask mandate to make their voice heard to their state legislators and governor.
“Now, I feel like the decision isn’t ours and we have no choice,” she said. “If you truly are as adamant as you are with this, go to the people that it matters to. Go to your legislature. Go to your governor. And let them know how you feel. Because it’s not us. We’re only do what we’re being told to do.”
Hiltz said she understands why district parents are so concerned about masks and she understands the impact masks have on educational opportunities for students since she and two other members of the board are educators.
“Three of the six of us sitting at this table, we’re educators,” she said. “We know how hard it is. It’s awful.”
After lengthy discussion and debate, the board voted 3-3 against the plan with the mask mandate. The motion required at least four votes to pass.
Board President Mary Ronna informed the board that they would have to continue talking until a compromise could be reached to approve a return to school plan.
“We have to have some guidance for when children come back on Wednesday,” she said.
She said the board had to approve a plan before students returned to school and asked for suggestions on what changes could be made to the plan to meet the approval of the board.
Havens was asked what she would like to see changed in the plan.
“I would like to see the students be able to sit at their desks, socially distanced, not up moving around or not in groups, nothing like that, and be able to remove their masks to learn if they choose,” she said. “I’m trying to weigh the quality of education and their focus and their ability to get the most out of the instruction at that time.”
Havens said students would still be wearing their masks when their going to and from the desks and walking around the rest of the school day.
“I think it’s fair for our students to be able to sit and decide whether or not they would like to have a mask on,” she said.
After further discussion, a compromise solution was put before the board to include a provision in the return to school plan that would call for “mask breaks as needed where safe for students.”
When the vote was called to approve this amended plan, Hagan and Lavicka, both of whom had voted against the original plan, took a long pause to consider the motion before casting their votes against the measure. Board Members Jeff Mabbitt, Hiltz and Ronna voted in favor of the amended plan. Havens, who had voted against the original motion, hesitated before ultimately casting the final vote in favor of the motion. The motion passed 4-2.