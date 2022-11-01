Program

Jessica Michna is shown portraying Goode Rebeka in her program, “Trial by Fire – The Salem Witch Trials.” She presented her program in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum on Sunday.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

The weather was perfect and the timing being near to Halloween was right when Jessica Michna of “First Impressions” portrayed Goode Rebeka in her program “Trial by Fire – The Salem Witch Trials.” She presented her program in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum Sunday, Oct. 30.

Michna, a psychologist, has performed many hours of research, in addition to writing scripts, constructing costumes and conducting rehearsals. Since the formation of her business, “First Impressions,” she has added quite a repertoire of women she re-enacts through her programs: Abigail Adams, Mary Todd Lincoln, Edith Galt Wilson, Eleanor Roosevelt, Helen Keller, Mrs. Charles Dickens, Golda Meir, Eleanor Maher, Mary S. Logan, and Katharine Wright, to name a few. She resides in Racine, Wisc., with her husband, Michael, who also serves as her business manager.

