The weather was perfect and the timing being near to Halloween was right when Jessica Michna of “First Impressions” portrayed Goode Rebeka in her program “Trial by Fire – The Salem Witch Trials.” She presented her program in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum Sunday, Oct. 30.
Michna, a psychologist, has performed many hours of research, in addition to writing scripts, constructing costumes and conducting rehearsals. Since the formation of her business, “First Impressions,” she has added quite a repertoire of women she re-enacts through her programs: Abigail Adams, Mary Todd Lincoln, Edith Galt Wilson, Eleanor Roosevelt, Helen Keller, Mrs. Charles Dickens, Golda Meir, Eleanor Maher, Mary S. Logan, and Katharine Wright, to name a few. She resides in Racine, Wisc., with her husband, Michael, who also serves as her business manager.
For Sunday, the program begins as Goode tells how she was taken from her home in Salem, Mass., on March 20, 1692, in the 71st year of her life. Placed in manacles and shackles, she was taken before the magistrates and accused of the crimes of witchcraft. The questioning began and Goode Rebeka strongly denied the accusations. One such accusation was she had thrown a coin into her neighbor's well, causing the water to be poisoned.
She was chained hand and foot to the jail wall, and day after day she was taken before the magistrates and questioned. The entire event of the Salem Witch Trials began during the dark, cold, bleak winter of 1692 when The Rev. Samuel Parris returned from Barbados with a woman of mixed race, with bronze skin, and who had her hair tied in scarves of yellow, red and green. This woman, “Tituba,” was placed in charge of the reverend's 9-year-old daughter Betty and her 11-year-old cousin Abigail.
During the winter Tituba began telling the children stories of trees which grew to full height in just a few months, where flowers bloomed only at night, and of strange animals. She would then tell the children who gathered around her about voodoo/black magic. The children began to suffer fits and seizures, they threw themselves on the floor, tore at their hair and clothing, and told of being pricked by pins and needles by unseen forces. A physician was called in but he could find no reason for the children's ailments.
As the accused were brought before the magistrates, the accusations and questioning continued. At one point, Goode Rebeka was accused to signing the devil's book in her own blood, but she maintained to the magistrates she had no knowledge of such book. She feared being “swimmed” - that is the act of being bound by the hands and feet to a chair with a sack placed over the head. If the person sinks, he/she is innocent (but dead by drowning); if the water rejects the person or if the person floats, the person is guilty (and, therefore, if punished by hanging, still dead).
Dorcas Goode, 4-year-old daughter of Sarah Goode, was so distraught when her mother was accused she went before the magistrates and confessed to the practice of witchcraft. With specially-made manacles and shackles, she too hung on the jail wall and ended up starving to death in the summer of 1692. Her mother was also found guilty of witchcraft but when it was realized she was pregnant, her death was postponed until the day after she gave birth.
Rev. Giles Corey went before the magistrates and tried to reason with them the errors of the witch trials. He was “pressed” to death – that is the act of laying a person on the ground and then placing a door or wooden platform on top. Heavy stones are then added to the platform, pressing the person to death. He took the weights for three days, and on the third day, his last words were “more weight.”
In May of 1692, Goode Rebeka's husband, Francis Nurse, circulated a petition among the neighbors testifying to her good character. He begged the magistrates for mercy and they relented, releasing Goode to the custody of her husband. But arrests continued and soon the accusations against Goode rose again and she was arrested. Her two sisters paid for fresh straw beneath her feet as she was tethered and brought her fresh water and food … but soon, they too were accused of witchcraft.
Her sister Mary was branded on her left cheek as a witch and was exiled from the colony of Massachusetts. She wandered for years and finally found solace with the Quakers in Pennsylvania.
In July, 1692, Rebecca and her other sister was stripped of their clothing, except a shift, and taken by ox cart to a hill on the outskirts of Salem. On the hill grew a mighty oak and that is where the sisters were hanged. They hung from the tree three days until permission was given to the family to remove their bodies. But first, the family had to pay for the length of rope used for the hanging. The bodies were cut down, wrapped in woven grass mats, and rolled down the hillside to the swamp. It was from the swamp the bodies were retrieved.
The children who made the accusations originally, then made accusations against the colony's governor and his wife. The governor then made a edict to bring the executions to an end. About 240 had been arrested, 24 were hanged, and a four-year-old had starved to death.
Ten years after the close of the trials, the Rev. Samuel Sewall, one of the magistrates, went before the other magistrates begging forgiveness as he claimed his judgement had been wrong and his reasoning incorrect.
Ann Putnam would then go before the magistrates and admit to lying to them, and she was shown mercy. The governor of the colony decreed one pound should be given to each family of those hanged.
In 1953, the governor of the commowealth of Massachusetts pardoned all those who were executed during the trials and ordered $600 be given to each family who lost a member.
In 1972, a stone monument was erected and the names of those executed were etched upon it.
In 2017, a new crescent-shaped monument was erected and one stone placed for each person executed.
The Michna program was sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society, which is a non-profit organization which oversees the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. They raise funds to help maintain, repair and restore the building in order to keep it open to the public. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a special opening from 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month.
Currently the ICHS has its trees out and ready for decorating for Christmas Tree Lane. There is no set theme this year so each decorator can determine his/her own theme. The decorating contest is open to all classrooms, groups, businesses, organizations, churches, youth groups, etc. Trees must be decorated by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Also, the ICHS is hosting its annual holiday house contest in which anyone can enter a “house” or holiday scene decorated as they wish. These also must be taken to the museum by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. These houses can be created out of just about any material – the only requirement is size as it should not be larger than a display case opening.
Christmas Tree Lane and the Christmas House contest will officially kick off Sunday, Dec. 4, when Terry Lynch will present “Legends of St. Nicholas” at 2 p.m. in the museum.
For more information on the upcoming program, Christmas Tree Lane or the Christmas House gallery, call the museum at 815-432-2215 between regular business hours listed above. An email can be sent to ichs221567@yahoo.com, visit their website at iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com, or their Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.