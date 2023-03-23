Program

Jessica Michna is shown as she portrays “Little House on the Prairie” author Laura Ingalls Wilder. The program, sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society, took place March 19 in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

On March 19 Jessica Michna presented a portrayal performance of Laura Ingalls Wilder. The program took place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum and was sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society.

Michna is a historian and actress well-known for her portrayal of historical and notable women, such as first ladies Abigil Adams, Edith Galt Wilson, Eleanor Roosevelt; and women such as Helen Keller, Mrs. Charles Dickens, Mary S. Logan and Goode Rebeka Nurse.

