On March 19 Jessica Michna presented a portrayal performance of Laura Ingalls Wilder. The program took place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum and was sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society.
Michna is a historian and actress well-known for her portrayal of historical and notable women, such as first ladies Abigil Adams, Edith Galt Wilson, Eleanor Roosevelt; and women such as Helen Keller, Mrs. Charles Dickens, Mary S. Logan and Goode Rebeka Nurse.
Her performance began in her home at Rocky Ridge Farm in Missouri. She has just received a copy of her very first book - “Little House in the Big Woods.” The year is 1933 and Ms. Wilder is now 67 years old. She was a reporter and writer for the Missouri Ruralist newspaper 17 years, and for 14 years she wrote an advice column called “Ask Mrs. Wilder.” In her column she gave advice on everything from mixing your applesauce to fixing your marriage.
Her daughter, Rose, had the “rock” house built for her parents as a retirement home. It features hot and cold running water, indoor plumbing, a gas refrigerator and a gas stove. Rose is a noted author, writer and editor.
Laura was born in Pepin, Wisc., the second child of Caroline and Charles Ingalls. Her older sister, Mary, died in 1928. Her little sister Caroline is nicknamed “Carrie,” and the fourth child, a son named Charles Frederick, nicknamed “Freddy,” died in infancy. The family didn't have enough money to put a marker on his grave. And, later, the fifth child, a girl named Grace, came along.
Laura's Pa (Charles) was a wanderlust and when he was ready to move on he'd say, “Caroline, we're gonna pack up the wagon” and they would load up and either go visit someone or move. She recalled visiting her grandparents in the spring and taking part in the making of maple syrup. When the family moved to Kansas – Indian territory – they built a small cabin to get them through the winter. Charles had been told the Osage Indians had signed their land over to the government but that wasn't true so the family had to pack up the wagon and move on.
The family traveled a bit before Pa would find work in Burr Oak, Iowa. He worked as the manager of a hotel located above a saloon. He didn't think this was a good place for his daughters to live so they rented a house at the edge of town. During the winter, everyone got sick and the fever caused Mary to go blind.
The family next moved to De Smet, South Dakota. Laura was now 16 yeas old and had done so well in school some of her teachers recommended she become a school teacher. Back then, you only had to have a certificate to teach and you earned that certificate by passing a series of tests. She received her certificate and was officially a teacher.
Some students often had to stay home to help out the family. Teaching wasn't her only responsibility as she had to keep the one-room school clean – floors swept, windows washed, and fresh water for drinking and washing up – were only some of the extra chores. During the winter it was her responsibility to collect buffalo chips or wood for the fire. Teachers were “boarded out,” which meant they spent two weeks at different families' homes.
It was in De Smet where Laura met her husband Almanzo James Wilder. They were married in August of 1885 and soon welcomed their first child, a daughter, Rose. Later a son was born but he lived only 12 days. It seemed tragedy was set to strike again as Almanzo suffered a stroke and then their home burned, resulting in a total loss. As Laura sifted through the rubble, she did find a glass bread plate which Almanzo had gifted to her on their first Christmas together.
In 1930 she thought she had nothing to leave her daughter – no legacy – and so she decided to write about her life. She began filling notebooks with her life memories and she eventually filled 53 notebooks. These are what became her wildly popular works with the last book published in 1947, the year Almanzo passed away.
The ICHS is a non-profit group responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the 155-year-old museum. They sponsor several fundraisers and programs throughout the year. The museum will be open to the public Sunday, April 2 from 1-4 p.m.
