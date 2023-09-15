Assistant Iroquois County States Attorney Michael Quinlan has announced that he will be running for Iroquois County states attorney in 2024.
Current Iroquois County States Attorney James Devine has announced he will be retiring at the end of his current term and will not seek re-election in 2024.
According to a news release dated Sept. 15, Quinlan is a career prosecutor who has nearly 30 years of criminal prosecution experience.
He has worked in the Iroquois County States Attorney’s Office since March of 2022 and currently prosecutes felony cases.
During the course of his career, he has prosecuted everything from traffic, misdemeanor, drug, and sex cases to armed robbery, attempted murder, and first degree murder.
Quinlan previously worked in the states attorneys offices of Grundy, Kankakee, and LaSalle counties. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, he was a law clerk for the Illinois Appellate Court (Fifth District) from 1993-95.
Quinlan earned his JD Degree Magna Cum Laude from the Southern Illinois University School of Law in May 1993, graduating fourth in his class. He was admitted to the Illinois Bar in November 1993. According to the news release, Quinlan has the full support of current Devine and Sheriff Clint Perzee.