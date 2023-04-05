A Unit 9 School Board member was honored recently for his 12 years of service on the board.
Kirk McTaggart was honored at the March school board meeting with a dinner and a plaque.
He said he has enjoyed his time on the board and the people he has worked with.
In that time, he said, there have been four superintendents.
“The positive of being on the board is being part of something larger than yourself and getting to know all these great people who are administrators and teachers and staff and parents and students,” he said. “That’s the highlight.”
There are many good things going on in the district.
“I think one of Unit 9’s strength’s is absolutely it’s arts programs,” he said, noting that the music and arts departments are outstanding. “We are proud of our arts programs.”
McTaggart said the community is supportive. He said that the community members are always welcome at school board meetings. “Every school board meeting is open and they are welcome,” he said. “They can attend the school board meetings and learn about what is being talked about and also ask questions.”
Through his 12 years on the school board he has served on a number of committees. He said some of the committees have changed through the years. He most recently has served on buildings and grounds and technology committees. At different times in his tenure he has worked with personnel issues and some community based committees.
He said during his 12 years the district has gone to a one-to-one ratio with computers for grades 6 through 12. “I’m pretty proud that we’ve done that,” he said.
McTaggart said school districts are facing enrollment challenges, and Unit 9 is no different. “The state is going to continue to increase mandates and many of those mandates are going to be unfunded, making us stretch an already thin budget. The needs of our students continue to change and evolve. There’s a lot more social needs that fall upon the schools now.”
McTaggart is a Watseka Community High School graduate and his children also graduated from WCHS. “I’m proud to have graduated from WCHS and I’m proud that all three of my children have,” he said. “I know I’ve used this many times that I bleed maroon.”
He said, “We have some really good board members and I thought if there’s more board members like this out there who would get involved if there was an opening, I wanted to promote that. It is a time commitment and I wanted to direct some of that time back toward my family.”
McTaggart said he feels good about the future of the district. “I feel good about the board and the administration and our staff,” he said.
“It’s been a privilege to work with all of the people, including the great board members who have gone on,” he said. “There have been some really caring, intelligent, professional people I have had the opportunity to get to know.”
He said he encourages community members to be involved as much as they can in the events and activities that go on in the district, even if they don’t have children. “Schools and the community they just go hand-in-hand. If you want strong community you need a strong school and if you want a strong school you need a strong community. It’s all intertwined.”
McTaggart will serve until the April board meeting when the new board members will be seated. In the April 4 election four seats for the district were up for election, and four people ran. Those include incumbents Brittany Cluver, Rebecca Wittenborn and Sarah B. Combes, and newcomer Christina Hill.