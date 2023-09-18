The 2023 Marching Warriors are off to a strong start to the 2023 season. The competition season began on Sept. 9 at the
Washington Panther Invitational, where the Warriors won 1st place in Class A along with awards for Best Percussion and Best Colorguard, said Director Erik Parmenter.
On Sept. 16 the band traveled to Pontiac for the Pontiac Indian Showdown. The Warriors competed in Class A with bands from Tri-Valley, El Paso and Ridgeview. Watseka once again won 1st place along with awards for Best Percussion, Best Colorguard and Best Winds. The competition season will continue on October 7 at Danville High School. Other competitions for the Warriors this season will include the University of Illinois on October 14 and Effingham on October 21.
In addition to competitions, the Marching Warriors perform at all home football games, multiple area parades and will tour area grade schools later this fall.
The 2023 halftime show is Shockwave, featuring music by Randall Standridge. The music is designed to depict a cataclysmic event, such as an asteroid impact on earth, and the resulting shockwave.
The Marching Warriors are led by drum major Anthony Payne. The percussion instructor is Gary Schumann and colorguard instructor is Sally Parmenter.
“This is such an amazing group of young men and women. They have worked so hard learning this music and marching and it is great to see them rewarded for their efforts. We hope the audiences enjoy listening and watching the performances as much as the band enjoys performing,” Parmenter said.