The Marching Warriors recently completed a very successful competition season. The band competed in five marching band contests, winning first place in their class at each competition. In addition, the band won every caption award in their class at each competition, said Director Erik Parmenter in a news release.
The season started with a 1st place finish and awards for best percussion and best color guard in class 2A. At Pontiac, the band won 1st place, best percussion, best music and best color guard in class 1A. Next was a 1st place finish in class 1A at Danville, along with best music, best visual, best percussion and best color guard. On Oct. 15, the band traveled to Dunlap and won 1st place, best music, best visual, best percussion and best color guard in class 2A. The final competition of the season was on October 22 at the Illini Marching Band Championships at the University of Illinois. The Warriors competed in Class 1A and came away with 1st place, best music, best visual and best general effect.