DANVILLE, IL – Are you searching for a unique gift for a friend? Would you rather be outside in your garden than anywhere else? The University of Illinois Extension Office will offer Online Master Gardener Training Classes starting January 2023. Online students learn from lessons that are self-paced. They can take classes in any order, any day of the week at any time of day once they have completed the introduction. Classes are for beginning and experienced gardeners.
Topics are separated into modules and include: Plant Diseases; Insects; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs, Lawns; Fruits; Vegetables; Organic Gardening; Wildlife and more. The online training is designed to be viewed on a desktop, laptop, or tablet. A strong internet connection is highly recommended.
The $300 class fee includes all materials the extensive Master Gardener manual written for residents of Illinois. Start the registration process by visiting the extension website https://go.illinois.edu/ApplyVermilion Need-based financial assistance is available.
One of the most rewarding parts about being a Master Gardeners is the friendships made with fellow gardeners. Participants use their talents to volunteer at a variety of different community garden projects. Volunteers make a difference in the community. Vermilion County Master Gardeners are active at Kennekuk County Park, the Danville Library and VA working with adults, children and senior citizens. They grew and distributed over 4,000 pounds of fresh produce to residents in need this past year.
The program offers a mentor system and optional field trips that help individuals learn about local projects and find the one that appeals to them. Incoming students have two years to complete 40 volunteer hours and become certified Master Gardeners.
Registration including all paperwork and payment is due by January 5. For more information please contact Jenney Hanrahan at jhanraha@illinois.edu or the Vermilion County Extension office 217-442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.