DANVILLE, IL – Are you searching for a unique gift for a friend? Would you rather be outside in your garden than anywhere else? The University of Illinois Extension Office will offer Online Master Gardener Training Classes starting January 2023. Online students learn from lessons that are self-paced. They can take classes in any order, any day of the week at any time of day once they have completed the introduction. Classes are for beginning and experienced gardeners.

Topics are separated into modules and include: Plant Diseases; Insects; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs, Lawns; Fruits; Vegetables; Organic Gardening; Wildlife and more. The online training is designed to be viewed on a desktop, laptop, or tablet. A strong internet connection is highly recommended.

