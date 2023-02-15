John Moore has been delivering mail for the past 60 years.
Moore, a rural mail carrier for the Martinton area, learned the trade from his father.
Moore’s father was a rural carrier around the area from 1921 to 1967.
“And then I was born in 1942 and always knew about being a mail man,” Moore said. “I went with him many times on the route as a young boy. When we had bad snow days I’d go with him in the winter time. Sometimes I’d climb over snowbanks and put the mail in the mailbox.”
Moore said there were no four-wheel drives back then to help mail carriers deliver in winter weather, though, he said there was a carrier in Ashkum who had a jeep, which might have been from World War II, that he would sometimes use to deliver the mail.
Moore became his father’s substitute carrier on Feb. 12, 1963.
“I had been on that route, Ashkum is where I started, with him forever,” he said. “So I knew all the people, I knew where the mail went. Back then you didn’t go up to the house to deliver packages. You hung them on the mail boxes and that was all legal.”
Moore knew how to handle all the different types of mail from his years of helping out his father, so he felt comfortable in the role.
“I started when I was 20 years old and I just kind of felt like ‘Well, you know what you’re doing,’” he said.
Moore said he had a good postmaster who helped him get the job.
Moore’s father passed away in 1967 but the political hiring system at the post office at the time prevented Moore from taking over his father’s route in Ashkum at that time.
“Back then, everything was political,” he said. “I wasn’t the right politics. I wasn’t a veteran because I was too old for Vietnam. I was married and had a child and Kennedy said no married men are going to go. I never got the route in Ashkum, but I did stay on and work as a sub for the new carrier.”
Moore knew the new carrier who took over his father’s route and worked with him for a few years before transferring to Martinton.
Moore transferred to Martinton because he had a barber shop in Martinton and he lived in the country outside Martinton.
“Martinton was the place to go,” he said.
Moore said he still keeps his barber’s license current and has had one since 1960.
Asked what inspired him to become a barber, Moore said being a substitute carrier at the time meant that he wasn’t working his route every day. Moore estimated that he would get about six weeks out of the year of work as a substitute carrier at the time, so he had time to work elsewhere.
Moore said he would barber at the same time he was working his route, often opening up his shop after he finished route for the day.
He commented on the change in hairstyles that took hold in the country in the 1960’s.
“Back then, before the The Beatles showed up, there were always haircuts,” he said. “In the early 1960’s things changed. Life changed for people and kids let their hair grow.”
Beyond working as a carrier and a barber, Moore said he would work nights at the grain elevator in the fall drying corn.
“I just did a lot of different things,” he said. “I raised hogs. I did everything to support my wife and two kids.”
In his role as rural mail carrier for Martinton, Moore said he covers an area of 80 miles with around 266-268 mailboxes.
“It’s not a big route as far as volume and everything,” he said. “It’s just 80 miles and I just do it every day, six days-a-week.”
Moore starts his work day a few minutes before 8 a.m. On light days, such as Tuesdays, he’s often done with his route by around 1:30 p.m. while on other busier days it can take an extra hour or so to finish everything up.
Weather plays a factor in how long it takes to finish the route as well.
“The weather makes a lot of difference too,” he said. “Snow and rain and stuff like that.”
While it hasn’t happened very often, Moore said weather has sometimes kept him from completing his route until after 4 p.m.
“It’s very seldom that I’m out there that long,” he said.
Asked if there were any major weather events that stand out in his memory, Moore immediately pointed to 1967 when he was the substitute carrier for Ashkum.
Moore was living in Martinton at the time and had worked the route in Ashkum on a Saturday and returned back to town and barbered until 5 p.m. when he came home for the night.
“I got up Sunday morning and the car was covered with snow,” he said. “I mean snowbanks all over. Back then there wasn’t a lot of snow equipment and the township commissioner came around in town, he had an old Caterpillar, a small one, and he plowed out a lot of driveways and streets. I didn’t get back to Ashkum until Wednesday because I couldn’t from Martinton to Ashkum because the roads were blocked. I put the chains on and headed to Gilman because I couldn’t get from 49 to Ashkum so I had to go through Crescent and Gilman. It was a long, long day that day, but we got around.”
Asked about what has kept him going with the job for 60 years, Moore said he just enjoys the work.
“I just like the job,” he said. “You get outside. You get to meet people. You get to see Mother Nature.”
Beyond that, Moore said he’s had good health which has allowed him to stay active and his wife of almost 60 years, Judith, has been very supportive of his work.
Asked about how long he plans to continue working his route, Moore simply chuckled.
“People have asked me that for the past 20 or 30 years,” he said. “I could have retired in 1997. I thought ‘Well, what am I going to do? I’ve done this for so many years.’ At that time I had 35 years in. I just said ‘Well, as long as it feels good, I might as well keep going.’”
Moore said he’s been blessed to live a healthy life, surviving prostate cancer and only having one major accident during his years of delivering mail.
“I’ve been very, very fortunate,” he said. “I’ve had one accident and that was not my fault. I was rear-ended turning off on a street in Martinton. I spent four months off the job and I was in the hospital for four days. Didn’t break anything. It threw me in the back seat. I was fortunate.”
As for how long he’ll keep doing the route, Moore doesn’t know.
“How long will I keep going? I don’t know,” he said. “There are days when I get up and say, ‘Why are you still doing this?’ and there’s other day when I ‘Well, you can still do it.’ And this year, I don’t know what’s going to happen the rest of it, but this has been one mild, mild winter for me. We’ve had one or two snows. No icy roads or anything.”
Moore added that he’s had some great people to work with during his career with the U.S. Post Office.
“I’ve had some very, very good people to work with,” he said. “That’s one thing that keeps me on the job. I’ve had very good people for most of my career.”
Moore said he still has a few people on his route who were living there when he started his route 60 years ago and many more who are the family members of those he used to deliver to.
Moore has one family that he believes he’s delivered to four different generations of family members over the years.
“Which is understandable when you’ve had 60 years,” he said.
Moore said he plans to continue working for a while.
“I’ve told many people, I’m either too stubborn to give up or I’m not smart enough to retire,” he said. “I don’t know.”
Moore is proud of his lengthy career with the post office and about being able to carry on his father’s legacy with the post office.
Moore recalled with pride the celebration that the post office presented in honor of his 55th anniversary and how an officer of the National Association of Letter Carriers came up from Alabama to speak during it.
“I was very, very proud of that,” he said. “The other thing I’m most proud is that my dad had 47 years and I will have 60. So that’s 107 years in two generations. I’ve never anybody, in two generations, have that many years. There’s only been four carriers here in Martinton since 1921 and two of them have been Moores.”