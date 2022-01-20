A Loda man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred the morning of Jan. 19 in Loda.
According to information from Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, Colton M. Johnson, 22, of Loda, was arrested after an investigation into the shooting that left a 19-year-old man in critical condition at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Johnson was charged w with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class 1 felony. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail to await a court appearance.
In an earlier press release, county police said a 9-1-1 call had been received early on Jan. 19 from a residence in Loda requesting an ambulance for a person who was bleeding from the head. When EMS arrived on scene it was discovered that the person had suffered a gunshot wound.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at that time, where he remains in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation by sheriff’s police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.