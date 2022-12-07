Yamei Rohlfs is a new Watseka alderwoman.
She was sworn in at the Dec. 6 committee meetings by Mayor John Allhands. She replaces Darrin Rushbrook, who tendered his resignation last month.
During meetings in November, Allhands talked about Rohlfs and why he was suggesting her at that time to fill the seat.
"Yamei is a very strong candidate who will bring positive outlook to the council, " Allhands said. "She is a home owner and has lived in the city for nine years. She has a bachelor of science ibn business administration specializing in healthcare. She works at the Banyon Treatment Center as an intake and case department supervisor.
"Yamei is currently working on her masters degree in organizational leadership while raising her family."
Alhhands said Rohlfs came tp the city before Halloween to inquire about the trick or treat hours to be changed. "This is not the first time she has come to the council in a positive manner," he said. "She also asked for a donation and help with the farmers market. She also helped start the farmers market. I'm looking at her with a positive outlook. She's already been active and trying to do some positive things for the city. She's also looking at the DNR lots and she brought the people in from Sheldon who are affiliated with Yale University, where they are doing some experiments with fertilizer. She's looking at these DNR lots to possibly improve those."
At that time Allhands asked for a vote of consent. Alderman Dennis Cahoe said he felt the seats in that ward have sat empty too long and he is in favor of the appointment. Allhands said Rohlfs has also picked up a petition to run in the next election, which is in April.
"I think there is a genuine interest in improving the city for her," Allhands said.
Alderman Brandon Barragree said he believes Rohlfs is highly qualified. At that time the council gave its vote of consent with all six current members voting yes.