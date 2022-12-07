1

Yamei Rohlfs is the newest Watseka alderwoman. She is shown with Mayor John Allhands and Alderman Benny Marcier. 

Yamei Rohlfs is a new Watseka alderwoman. 

She was sworn in at the Dec. 6 committee meetings by Mayor John Allhands. She replaces Darrin Rushbrook, who tendered his resignation last month. 

