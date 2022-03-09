A Watseka woman and a Kankakee man were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 17 at Illinois Route 1 in Kankakee County March 8.
According to Illinois State Police reports, the accident was at 5:55 p.m. when a 2021 gray Chevrolet Colorado driven by Joseph Sutfin, 77, Watseka, was westbound and attempting to turn left on a green arrow onto Illinois Route 1.
A 2005 gray Buick driven by Javon R. Frazier, 24, Kankakee, was eastbound and traveling at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 17 and failed to stop at the stop light, striking the Sutfin vehicle.
A passenger in the Sutfin vehicle, Karen K. Sutfin, and a passenger in the Frazier vehicle, Prince D. Trowell, 27, Kankakee, were pronounced deceased on scene. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
The traffic was rerouted for approximately five hours due to the crash investigation.
Frazier was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to yield to a stop intersection and driver required to wear seat belt.