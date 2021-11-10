At the Nov. 9 public safety committee meeting Watseka officials were introduced to the newest police officer for the city.
Chief Jeremy Douglas introduced Quincy Spears to the committee members. He replaces Officer Kole Bossong, who left the department for another law enforcement job earlier this year.
“We are happy to have Quincy here,” Douglas said. “He brings a lot of experience with him and some fresh ideas.”
Spears said, “I’ve been a cop for 21 years.” He was accompanied by his family at the meeting.
“I’ve been instrumental for doing peer support for police officers. I’ve been a canine officer. I’ve done narcotics work. I also did some work here in Watseka a few years ago, under the past chief, Donnie King,” he said.
Spears said he loves hot rods and is also a musician in his spare time. He talked about how important his family is to him.
“I’m happy to be here,” Spears said.
Douglas said Spears will be working with some of the veteran police officers of the department, Officer Scott Muench and Officers Bill Stanley. Douglas said he, too, will work with Spears and that he believes Spears will be on solo patrol by Dec. 1.
Douglas said the plan is to have the official swearing in for Spears at the November full council meeting.
In other action at the meeting, both Douglas and Fire Chief Ken Baier talked about an ordinance possibility being worked on.
Baier told the committee he has been looking at a way for the department to be able to bill a person’s insurance company for calls.
“I’m working with the attorney,” he said of the billing ordinance. “We haven’t been billing as a fire department. We can bill as a fire department. We can bill insurance companies.” He said in calls like a fire or an accident, the insurance company can be billed. Baier said it is also possible to bill individuals, but this billing ordinance would only deal with billing the insurance companies.
“There’s a possibility we could get anywhere from $12,000 to $18,000 of generated revenue that could come back to us,” he said.
Douglas said, he too, has been looking at the billing ordinance for the police department. The two chiefs said they would possibly have more for the council in the next month or so.
In other matters, Douglas said there were 315 calls for the police department in October.
Fire calls for October, Baier said, included one motor vehicle call, two mutual aid calls - Sheldon and Woodland, four smoke or odor investigations, on structure fire, one vehicle fire, one lift asset, two co-alarms and four automatic alarms.
Fire training in October included tool cleaning/ropes and knots, aerial training, mutual aid with Crescent and Aroma Park and swift water rescue suit training.
Baier said October was fire safety month and the firefighters visited schools and talked to students in kindergarten through third grades about fire safety. There were 240 students involved in those talks.
Firefighter Tom Sandeno is signed up to take the Instructor 1 course, which Baier said will help with instructing classes.