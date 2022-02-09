A local horse farm has been hosting some four-legged international visitors in recent weeks.
The six Shire draft horses arrived at Banga Stables in rural Watseka Jan. 25, flying on a FedEx plane from the United Kingdom into first J.F.K. Airport and then making their way to Iroquois County via truck.
“They all flew together,” said Lisa Banga Graham. “Then because they are livestock they had to be quarantined for 72 hours just to make sure they were healthy and didn’t bring anything with them. They were quarantined in the United Kingdom, too, but they came to the U.S. and had to be quarantined at J.F.K Airport, then a trucker from Kentucky picked them up and delivered them to be. They got here about 3:30 a.m. All I am is a distribution center.”
She said right away after the horses arrived two of them were picked up by owners from Oklahoma and taken to their new homes. The next weekend owners picked up two more to go to Wisconsin and Minnesota. The last two are going to Idaho and Alberta, Canada.
A buyer flew to England and worked to find the horses, she said.
“They are all Shire draft horses and all the Shires are originally from England. The buyer is kind of like the guy you’d send to the store and say ‘I’m looking for a black horse that is this tall and this old with good genetics’. And another person might tell him ‘I want a female that is black with for white legs and this age’. The buyer, who is a super friend of mine, is 90 years old. He flew over in November. He’s imported almost 600 (horses) doing this. He goes over to England, the homeland of the Shires, finds what the people want and imports them here. I think this is my third year I’ve had shipments here.
“It’s kind of neat. They come with their passports and it shows where they left their homes. The names of the towns in England are just charming.”
She said the Fed Ex plane is a large cargo plane. Under it they have stalls “just like you would have in their barn. They call them crates and two horses fit in each crate. There is a groom that rides with them. I think there’s a groom for every six horses. In case they get sick or unruly the groom can take care of them.”
She said the first horses this buyer shipped from England to the U.S came over on the Liverpool Ship in the 1960s. Times have changed, she said, “Think about that. No trackers. You were a day late and no one knows why; well there was rough waters and they had to go around a different area. So now, they can be on a plane and 10 hours they can be here.”
She said the horses left John Parker International Airport in the U.K. and 10 hours later landed in J.F.K Airport. The average price per horse for the flight, she said, was about $15,000. “That’s also taking care of them when they are in quarantine, when they are on the airplane, when they land.”
She said all of the horses are under two years old. “I think one stallion was 22 months. If they are over two years they have to stay in quarantine months instead of days. Even though they are babies they are still big horses. They are about 1,000 pounds. They’ll mature out to 2,000 pounds. Some of them already have winning records. They’ve been shown as babies in the United Kingdom at shows there. The majority of them are young stallions so they will be breeding horses.
“I have all the paperwork showing where they came from who they go to. My name is the layover distributor. Our government tracks them through the United States Department of Ag. They track them, because they are breeding horses, to make sure they are healthy and they are an asset to our animal world instead of a detriment.”
She said she bought plain oats from R.P. Home and Harvest that first night. “When they are eating in England everything is a mash. Everything is wet and soggy almost. That’s their feeding consistency. I felt bad thinking they horses have been through a lot and don’t know what’s going on. The first night they didn’t each hardly anything but they are adapting well and loving the local hay and eating the oats.”
She said they made sure the barn was heated well that first night because the night they arrived was frigidly cold. She’s enjoyed having the international horses at the stables. “They are really special,” she said.