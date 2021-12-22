A fire at a Watseka residence was confined to a pile of clothes and extinguished by the residents of the house Dec. 22.
Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier said the department received the call at 9:55 p.m. and were dispatched to 312 N. Fourth Street for a fire in a bathroom.
Baier said in a news release that when firefighters arrived it was determined that the fire was out and everyone was safe. The home is owned by Alexandria Valencia.
Baier said the fire was not caused by any electrical issues in the home. The cause was accidental incendiary fire but it was not determined how it started. Firefighters cleared smoke from the building and the residents were able to go back into the residence. There was no damage to the home besides the clothes that caught fire.