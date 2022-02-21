Back in February, 1982, the Watseka Area Food Pantry began serving those in need while occupying a 140-square-foot room in Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. Through those four decades, the pantry has grown and now occupies three rooms (1,296 square feet). The pantry was formed through the joint efforts of members of the church and Community Services Council.
In order to celebrate the valuable service the pantry provides to Iroquois County residents, an open house is planned for 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the church. Masks will be required per CDC guidelines, and due to the pandemic, refreshments will include prepackaged cookies and bottled water. Anyone can attend, learn about the pantry and enjoy visiting with volunteers.
According to a news release, the purpose of Watseka Area Food Pantry is “to share the love of Jesus with our neighbors by providing individuals and families primarily in Iroquois County with supplemental food and other essential supplies to meet their needs.”
Several community members have provided leadership for the pantry through the years. Some of those leaders have been: George Sprau and Hubert Lytle, Bill Harper, Mary Lou Davis, Don and Betty Busick, Pastor Paul Copeland, Tom Strong, Dave Klinefelter, Silas and Marlene Light, Lou Strong, Bill and Lea Sieveking, Joel and Dorothy Koonce, Florence Pew and Martha Howe. Howe, who currently spearheads the pantry, has provided strong leadership since 2008.
As with most charity groups, the pantry is only as strong as its volunteer base and the pantry currently has a strong base with more than 30 volunteers. Some help with deliveries, some help staff the pantry in the mornings, and another group helps by inputting computer data, placing foodstuffs orders, picking up groceries and help just about wherever needed. Volunteers come from Sheldon, Watseka, Onarga, Crescent City, Milford and Woodland. Churches, individuals, organizations and businesses support WAFP by providing donations of food and/or funds.
The food pantry serves anyone in Iroquois County who meets the eligibility guidelines for assistance. During the first year of service, 256 people were helped. Through the years there have been steady increases in the numbers served, with 6,701 receiving assistance during 2016. In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began, 4,539 clients were served.
In the beginning, all food items were donated by individuals or organizations. In 2007, Eastern Illinois Foodbank of Urbana began delivering food to Watseka and in 2014 pantry volunteers began monthly visits to the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington to obtain food and household items. Food is purchased from local grocery stores, plus there have been donations of beef, pork or venison and gifts of fruits and vegetables from local gardens. The pantry accepts donations of food and non-essential food items (paper and cleaning products) but there are regulations to be followed: The food must be unopened (in its original container), currently dated (not surpassed the use-by date) and in good condition (no ripped packaging, severely dented cans, etc.).
WAFP continues to be part of the Watseka First United Methodist Church. Access is made by using the alley on the south side of the church at 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is open 9-11 a.m. five days a week, Monday through Friday. To request assistance, call 185-432-0122 – a volunteer will take your order over the phone and then the order can be picked up curbside by 11 a.m. Clients may use the pantry's services every six weeks if needed and the amount distributed is based on the number of individuals in a household. Generally, 1-2 weeks' worth of food is included in an order.
The food pantry has been available throughout the entire two-year pandemic. It depends on its volunteers to keep everything going smoothly.
Former volunteer Dave Klinefelter recalls, “The pantry grew slowly but expanded incredibly during the flood of January 2008. Volunteers and donations poured in as we tried to feed a good portion of the city. I especially remember the truck load after truck load of food delivered by the Mormon Church. Pastor Copeland worked tirelessly for weeks leading us through the huge influx of demand. With the devoted leadership of Martha Howe, it grew into what it is today – a small grocery store which has fed tens of thousands of people.” According to records, 3,218 people were served in January 2008 alone – compared to 3,255 people who were helped during the entire year of 2020.
Currently, volunteers from area churches man the phone, take orders, fill those orders and stock shelves. They are also needed when there are two monthly foodbank deliveries on the first Tuesday and first Friday of each month. Anyone who would like to volunteer can call the pantry at 815-432-0122. When asked why they volunteer there are a variety of reasons given: “I am a Christian. I have been called to this ministry to serve the many who live with food insecurity” and another quoted Matthew 25:35, “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.” Another volunteer quoted the Golden Rule of “'Do to others as you would have them do to you.' If I needed food, I would want others to help me!”
Current volunteers – there are too many to list! – provide vast assistance. One area where volunteers help out tremendously are the deliveries from Midwest Food Bank each month. Chuck Peabody and Jim Ward, both of Crescent City, take turns each month driving to Bloomington. They leave at 7 a.m., pulling the Watseka Area Food Pantry trailer. At the foodbank, Howe “shops” for free items, which are loaded into the trailer and then delivered to the pantry. They arrive in Watseka around 11 a.m. where volunteers are waiting to help unload the trailer and put away the items.
In 2012, the pantry began implementing the self-referral process rather than getting referrals from community service agencies. Individuals who need assistance call the pantry and register themselves directly. Another change in procedure began in 2014 with the self-select option where clients choose which items they need and will use in their households.
As mentioned above, donations come from area churches, individuals, businesses and organizations, but some aid is provided through grants. Since the pantry operates as a ministry of the church, which is a 501(c)(3) organization, all donations are tax deductible. Though most of the donations come from within the county, some gifts have been received from individuals and businesses outside the county.
Volunteer staff and clients of Watseka Area Food Pantry are thankful for the support given to them. Director Howe said, “Our work is essential to help our neighbors in Iroquois County. We couldn't do it without the faithful work and support of our volunteers and donors!”
Each year, a monthly “suggested donations” list is created and released to local news media. Though any items can be donated throughout the year, the list helps those who want to donate specific needed items. For 2022, the list includes the following: January – canned tuna, canned meats and meal helpers; February – toilet paper, paper towels and laundry detergent; March – pasta, pasta sauce and pasta entrees; April – cereal, granola bars, pancake mix and syrup; May – bar soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes; June – canned fruits, canned vegetables and canned beans; July – macaroni and cheese, rice and ramen noodles; August – peanut butter, jelly and condiments; September – cake mix, brownie mix, jiffy mix and baking supplies; October – soup, broth and crackers; November – pumpkin, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and stuffing; and December – instant potatoes, gravy and oatmeal.
If you want to be more precise with your donations, call the pantry to see if there are some items needed more than others. In addition to the above, donations can also include coffee, diapers, tea, laundry detergent, household cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items. And, if you're not sure what to donate, monetary donations are always accepted so the pantry can purchase the most-needed items. Monetary donations can be sent to: Watseka Area Food Pantry, c/o Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth, Watseka, IL 60970.
As the pantry is only open 9-11 a.m., those who call the food pantry are asked to be patient waiting for someone to answer the phone. Some days are quite busy and, as there is no answering service, it may take a while to get to the phone.