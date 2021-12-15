Students in the Unit 9 School District are working on a number of projects.
School board members were informed of the happenings in the schools through the administrator reports mentioned at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Watseka Community High School Principal Travis Findlay noted that several of the high school art students are participating in Christmas Tree Lane at the Old Courthouse Museum. Students decorated a Warriors-themed tree and also made several gingerbread houses for the display. A voting fundraiser is happening at the museum until Dec. 23.
Illinois State Scholars for Watseka Community High School this year are: Mitchell Galyen, Raegan Gooding, Jacqueline Lynch, Ashton Peters and Jordan Schroeder.
Teachers at the high school were able to take part in presentations from the Child Mind Institute on Nov. 22-23. “Presentations included ample information on student metal healthcares and how to create a safe school environment,” he said in the report.
Also at the high school, students in civics class are completing civics projects. “Students have create some outstanding projects that help both the school community and the city of Watseka,” he wrote.
Assistant Principal Kyle Nevills wrote the he will be compiling discipline data for the first semester for grades 6-12. It was noted at the meeting that discipline seems to be somewhat more of a problem this year. Further discussion indicated by several people at the meeting that this is not an issue that is only happening in Watseka, but that many of the area districts are reporting the same thing.
Nevills wrote that there is a peer mentoring program that benefits ninth graders. “I’d like to look into starting or revising a peer mediation program to help in the resolution of conflicts,” he said in the report. “Talking with peers allows for new perspectives and ways to hold themselves accountable. I’d like to partner with our counselors in this endeavor.”
Glenn Raymond School Principal Jeff Perzee not the November student of the month winners were: sixth grade — Owen Swartz, Liana Navas, Brayden Welch and Leigha Covarrubius; seventh grade — Aaron Greene, Ella Rogers, Landon Shaw and Kiara Write; eighth grade — Zach Wichtner, Thayren Rigsby, Hunter Wolfe and Abigail Neukomm.
Watseka Elementary School Principal Kevin Mikuce said that there will be Christmas stations in the gym on Dec. 17. With the event, National Honor Society students will be on hand to help the elementary students with Christmas activities.
At the junior high, Mikuce noted that students are working hard. He said there are several students who take part in the after school assistance program.
Students who were able to be part of the first quarter incentive day in November went to the Watseka Theatre for a movie. The second quarter incentive day is Dec. 17 and will provide students a choice of different activities.
Curriculum Director Carolyn Short said that the math curriculum team has selected a textbook/curriculum adoption rubric. “This will be used as a consensus tool for the new program,” she said in her report. A recent meeting allowed those participating to work “on math standards and discuss horizontal and vertical alignment based upon those identified standards.” On Dec. 8 the math committee heard from Cheryl Beasely, who works through the I-Kan Regional Office of Education, about Math Talks. “Data has shown that when implemented, students gain confidence in their abilities and test scores improve.”