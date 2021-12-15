Two parents addressed the Unit 9 School Board Dec. 14 about two different concerns.
Board members noted that during public comment time the board will hear from the public though commenting by board members is not generally done.
John Martin spoke first about the process for quarantining students because of COVID-19.
He asked about “test to stay”.
“I’m here to provide my concerns, suggestions and to ask some questions about quarantine protocols and ways to move forward in a more constructive and positive manner in regards to our kids who might have been exposed to COVID,” he said.
Martin noted that his child was in the cafeteria eating lunch without a mask and around friends for more than 15 minutes. Another student at the table tested positive for COVID. Martin said had there been a safe place for students to eat, the quarantine would not have happened.
Martin said he asked questions of public health officials and of school officials to see if a person can test out of quarantine. Martin said he did not get what he felt were good answers to that question from anyone he talked to.
Martin said, “We accept positive tests as gold but we don’t accept negative tests. They are worthless. Unless you are trying to prove COVID or not COVID.”
He said he was then informed by someone else about test to stay, which he said was never mentioned by any of the officials he spoke with.
“I would ask all of you to research test to stay. It’s really the only program out there to keep kids in school that might have been exposed,” Martin said. In his child’s case, he said, the child was sitting two students away from the student who later tested positive. It was not the child’s fault, he said, “with no ability to get out of it by testing negative as we are not part of the test to stay program. Once again, I ask why not. If we all think COVID is here to stay, we don’t have an option but to do it. You can’t keep sending kids home. That’s the easy way out. I know that all this COVID stuff makes it more difficult for everybody, in every profession. You guys are in the schools. You’re here to educate the kids. Sending them home because they might have been exposed is not an answer, especially when you have test to stay out there to help them stay in school.”
Martin said he doesn’t know what they costs would be for such a program. “I don’t really care. I don’t think any of you should care. It can’t be that much,” he said.
Martin also noted that test to stay is a good thing because there is a high percentage of students who are in quarantine but never actually have COVID.
“We can do better for our kids,” Martin said.
Kyle Schaumburg spoke about a recent threat of violence notification that happened in the district.
He asked how the notification was supposed to have gone out to parents.
“A text message at 8 p.m. at night is not adequate,” he said. “I’d like to think I can be part of the judgment of whether my child is safe in a situation. I need a little more information and a text with the same importance of early out next Wednesday doesn’t do it. This is my personal situation. I carry two, sometimes three phones. I don’t have a notification for everything. It’s not possible. I wouldn’t ever go to sleep. Secondly. Some of us go to sleep early. I got that at 8-ish. So I didn’t get it until the next morning once I got to work. When I get up I check my work phone. I’m in work mode. I’ve got an hour drive. I’m not looking at texts until I get to the office.
“In my opinion Facebook messages are not acceptable. It’s not a news source. I could care less about Facebook. I’m going to guess for over a year, I receive maybe not daily, but at least three times a week, notifications by ringing phone calls about free lunches, sack lunches, lunches on the busses. That’s great. Feed whoever needs to be fed. I’m all for it. But if I can get a phone call for that I would like a phone call about a threat of violence at the school. A text message is not adequate, unless somebody can convince me what it is.
“I’m speaking a little bit from the heart. My progression is emergency response. I sat through and participated in many workplace violence meetings. I don’t do schools, but I know about it more than the average person. That’s why it bothers me. That’s why I wanted to come here, not to pick a fight or anything.. I want to suggest that there is number one, a timely fashion more information given. That’s a group decision on safety. And number two, make sure we get it. I may have a child who is susceptible to all the gossip and petrified and here I’m taking them to school and dropping them off because I don’t know a darn thing about it,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. David Andriano told Schaumburg he would reach out to him to discuss his concerns. Board member Rusty Maulding told the men that he appreciates them taking the time to attend the board meeting to express their concerns.
After the board meeting Andriano said about the Schaumburg concerns, “On Thursday after school we received a report from students saying that another student was going to get violent the next day. By the time we investigated it and collected information and worked with the police department it was getting late. We also had a concert that night. We pushed it out as a text because some people prefer texts and don’t want to be bothered with a phone call.
“That’s my fault. I should have done an All Call. But by that time I was in another meeting and I was collaborating with our administration to put something out and I’ll take full blame for that. It should have come from me but it didn’t. It came out as a text to the entire district. We did have police presence the following day.”
He said the situation was found to be unfounded and there were no issues the next day.