Watseka Police arrested two men after responding to a call about a fight in progress on Dec. 11.
According to police reports, a red Audi fled the scene when police arrived to the 500 block of East Walnut Street. The Audi was later stopped a few blocks to the east. While speaking to the driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Schill, 21, Watseka, police found he had a suspended license. Schill was placed into custody and later transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he received a citations for operating an uninsured vehicle as well.
While questioning the passenger of the vehicle, Christian Miller-Grobe, 24, homeless, it was found he was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with a failure to appear on a theft charge. He was placed into custody after being transported to the county jail.
Police also found in his possession 5.80 grams of suspected cocaine. He was held on the warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance.