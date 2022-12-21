There are seven people running for five Watseka aldermanic seats in the April Consolidated Election.
Watseka Clerk Amanda Hibbs said those on the ballot will be: Ward 1 — Scott Muench and Christopher Meredith; Ward 2 — Donald Miller; Ward 3 — Benny Marcier; and Ward 4 — Yamei Rohlfs and Dale Strough for one seat and J. Scott Anderson for the other seat.
Muench and Meredith will be vying for the seat left by current Alderman Mark Garfield, who is not seeking re-election.
Miller and Marcier are incumbents running unopposed.
Ward 4 had two resignations this year: Darrin Rushbrook and Monna Ulfers both resigned. Rohlfs was appointed to fill the Rushbrook seat and she and Strough will be vying for that seat. Ulfers resigned in September and that seat has not been filled. Anderson is running for that seat.
At the Dec. 20 meeting of the Watseka City Council, Anderson addressed the council, noting that he would like to be appointed to the seat now. He would still have to run for the seat in April.
“I was informed yesterday that I am running unopposed for the two-year term aldermanic seat in the Fourth Ward vacated by the resignation of Monna Ulfers.
“I believe that her departure coupled with the lack of an appointment to fill her remaining term in office has relegated the citizens of the Fourth Ward to an unequal voice within this council. The citizens of the Fourth Ward deserve to be represented fairly and equally at the Watseka City Council meetings. All of the other seats in this chamber are filled but one has been vacant for nearly four months.”
He said that while he went through the petition process several residents brought up the fact to him. “I feel that now is the perfect time to have the city council nominate and appoint me to the empty chair that I will in all likelihood fill in May of next year.
“Within Mayor (John) Allhands’ time in office, the council has already established a precedent by appointing at least two persons to vacant an aldermanic position with a short time left prior to an upcoming election. These examples are Michael Yates in the Third Ward and recently Yamei Rohlfs in my Fourth Ward.
“Now is the perfect time to re-establish the proper balance within the city council by appointing me to that vacant chair and show the residents of the Fourth Ward that their voice holds an equal value within this council. I thank you for hearing this request from both me and the residents in the Fourth Ward.”
Strough also spoke in favor of Anderson being appointed to the seat. The council took no action that meeting on the request.