Anderson

Photo by Carla Waters

J. Scott Anderson, who will be running for an empty Fourth Ward Watseka City Council seat in April, asks the council to appoint him now because he will be unopposed in the upcoming election.

 Photo by Carla Waters

There are seven people running for five Watseka aldermanic seats in the April Consolidated Election.

Watseka Clerk Amanda Hibbs said those on the ballot will be: Ward 1 — Scott Muench and Christopher Meredith; Ward 2 — Donald Miller; Ward 3 — Benny Marcier; and Ward 4 — Yamei Rohlfs and Dale Strough for one seat and J. Scott Anderson for the other seat.

