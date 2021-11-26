Watseka kicked off the Christmas season with it’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade Nov. 26.
More than 50 entries made their way down Walnut Street, which was lined with parade watchers of all ages.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of this year’s parade. The best children’s unit was Girl Scout Troop 2529. The best walking unit was Bertrand’s Horse Ranch.
The best flat was the Iroquois County Historical Society and Genealogy. Best use of theme “A Storybook Christmas” went to the Watseka Family Festival.
Best use of lights went to the Watseka FFA. As has become a tradition this year, the FFA stopped along the parade route and gave away wooden Christmas tree decorations that the FFA students made.
Best decorated emergency vehicle was the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Department.
As is also tradition, the last entry was saved for Santa Claus. He waved from vehicle to the crowd. Later he stopped at his house on Walnut Street to meet with boys and girls about what they want for Christmas.
Earlier in the evening Mayor John Allhands conducted the annual lighting of the Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season. The tree is located by the Watseka Post Office. Allhands welcomed everyone to downtown Watseka and encouraged people to shop locally this year.