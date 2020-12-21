Members of Royal Neighbors of America #179, gave a variety of things to several community nursing homes– Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center, Sheldon Health Care, and Iroquois Memorial Nursing Home with games and prizes such a canes canes, wrapped candy, cookie containers, a variety of holiday decorations.
The RNA members also gave items they made– Christmas booklets and decorative fans. Financial donations were also sent to Watseka Senior Center, Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center, Sheldon Health Care Center, Abra, Old Court House Museum, Iroquois Memorial Nursing Home and the Sheldon Food Pantry and the Watseka Food Pantry.