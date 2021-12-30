Watseka officials say there is interest from historic preservation entities about possibly establishing a historic district in the city.
Mayor John Allhands said via telephone Dec. 30 that he met with representatives fo the Landmarks Illinois Organization on Dec. 23 and showed them around the city.
The group was visiting primarily to look at the Stephens Brothers Opera House, or old J.C. Penney’s building on Walnut Street. City officials have been talking with the owners of that building and looking at whether or not it can be preserved.
Allhands said the historical architects looked at the building and feel that it can be preserved. He said the representatives are going to work on an estimate of what it would cost to work on the stone construction and do some basic stabilization and “buttoning up” of the building. The inspection of the building and the estimate for work are being done free to the city, he said.
In the meantime, Allhands said the representatives from that organization were very interested in several of the older buildings in the city and suggested it might be possible to establish a historic district for the downtown area. Allhands said they looked at the exteriors of several of the old buildings in the city and were impressed with some of the architecture.
Allhands said in regard to the opera house the preservationists are looking for photos and historic verification of events that would have happened in the building. Some of those, Allhands said, include lectures by William Jennings Bryan, the Free Silver Debate, local high school basketball games and graduations, jazz or blues concerts and traveling vaudeville performances that would have performed there.
Should the historic district be developed, Allhands said, other small towns have Main Street revitalization areas that have led to help for building owners in the way of tax credits and grants and other resources such as working with developers and contractors.
He said the work is still in the development stage and no final decisions have been made.
“I look at it as a positive sign,” Allhands said of the interest from the preservation group.
In the meantime, he said if people have historic photos or other documentation about the Penney’s building in particular they can submit scanned copies to citycouncil@watsekacity.org.
Those who have questions about the process can call city hall at 815-432-2711.