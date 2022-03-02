CITY
Watseka
Feb. 28
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Fourth Street at 10:51 p.m. Arrested was Theodore Scheidler, 38, Watseka, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic instrument, driving while revoked, fleeing and eluding police, no valid registration and bringing contraband into a penal institution. He was taken to the county jail.
March 1
Police located an open garage door in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 3:17 a.m. The door was secured.
Police responded to an open door on a residence int he 300 block of West Park Avenue at 4:31 a.m. The resident was found to be lying on the floor and could not get up. Riverside EMS was called to the scene.
Police responded to a person who had located a bullet casing in the 700 block of East Walnut at 12:17 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fifth and Walnut at 6:50 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.