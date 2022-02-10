CITY
Watseka
Feb. 8
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Cherry at 9 a.m.
Police arrested Janes Davenport, 37, Watseka, in the 400 block of North Second Street at 2:30 p.m. Davenport was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 400 block of West Hickory Court at 3:22 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block off North Fifth Street at 3:43 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Walnut at Fifth streets. A verbal warning was given for a tinted plate cover.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Fourth Street at 5:46 p.m. A verbal warn ing for equipment was given.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of East Elm at 6:28 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:42 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of East Oak Street at 7:37 p.m.
Feb. 9
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:16 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of North Second Street at 11:27 a.m.
Police conducted a civil standby in the 500 block of North Second Street at 1:38 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 600 block of South Second Street at 2:12 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 3:21 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Oak Street at 4:03 p.m.