CITY
Watseka
Feb. 23
Police responded to a call about a person who was suicidal in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 4:11 a.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of North Market at 1:06 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 1:24 p.m. A verbal warning for improper lane usage was given.
Police responded to a call about wires down in the area of Market an dLafayette at 4:21 p.m. Police responded to a call about harassment in the 500 block of West Pleasant at 6:53 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 200 block of Wet Walnut at 6:56 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 7:09 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 100 block of South Yount at 7:10 p.m.
Feb. 24
Police located a possible intoxicated driver at the west junction at 8:04 a.m. The person had fallen asleep while waiting for the traffic light to change.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 400 block of East Cherry at 1:50 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS at a call in the 1700 block of Eat Walnut at 2:57 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a threat in the 500 block of North Second Street at 4:29 p0.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 5:08 p.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 7:27 p.m.