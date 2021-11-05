COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car versus deer accident that occurred on County Road 3100 N approximately two-tenths of a mile east of 910 East Nov. 4. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Haley A. Krach, 17, of Clifton, was traveling east on 3100 North when a deer entered the roadway. Krach was unable to avoid the deer, striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Nov. 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of County Road 2200 East and County Road 2800 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kiel R. Elliot, 38, Watseka, was traveling south on 2200 East. A vehicle driven by Andrew J. Dillion, 24, Danville, was traveling east on 2800 North. According to police reports, Elliot disregarded the stop sign, entering the intersection and striking Dillion’s vehicle. Elliot stated he was unable to see due to glare from these. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicles. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Milford
On Nov. 3, Milford Police arrested Dean E. Fisk, 38, of Milford. According to police reports, Fisk was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a criminal damage to property charge. Fisk was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Nov. 3
Police were called to the 100 block of North Sixth for loud music at 12:55 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Jefferson/West Franklin at 4:47 a.m.
Police were called to North Fifth and East Hickory for a suspicious vehicle at 11:41 a.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of South Second for a domestic disturbance at 3:34 p.m.
Police were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut for an individual walking on the road road tracks at 4:12 p.m.
Police were called to North Fourth and East Oak for loud music at 5:03 p.m.
Police responded to a businesses alarm in the 300 block of South Old U.S. 24 at 8:07 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for an unwanted person at 11:16 p.m.
Nov. 4
Police responded to a business alarm in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7:45 a.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue for a theft at 12:06 p.m.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut for downed power lines at 2:24 p.m.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a retail theft at 6:45 p.m.
Police were called to West Hickory and North Kay for a call about indecent exposure at 10:48 p.m.
Police were called to North Second and West North for an animal complaint at 10:54 p.m.