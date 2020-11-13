Nov. 10, 2020
COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Vance C. Labaume, 23, Hoopeston on Nov. 3. According to police reports, Labaume was charged with driving while license revoked. he was transported to the Iroqouois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Justin C. Terry 29, Champaign on Nov. 3. According to police reports, Terry was charged with aggravated vehicle hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to the Iroqouois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jonathon J. Rose, 42, Sheldon on Nov. 4. Rose was charged with domestic battery, driving while license revoked and failing to register as a sex offender. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Neil J. McClanahan, 43, Thawville on Nov. 4. According to police reports, McClanahan was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with batter and bodily harm times two. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Douglas E. Brown, 51, Woodland on Nov. 9. According to police reports, Brown was charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and sexual relations within families. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Nov. 11, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Accidents:
Watseka Police resounded to an accident at the east junction of Rt. 1 and 24 at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 11. According to police reports, a 2018 Ford operated by Bruce Burton of Hoopeston was northbound on Rt. 1 and ran the red light striking a trailer being pulled by a 2018 Chevy operated by Travis VanMeeter of Monon, Ind. Damage to both vehicles was estimated at over $1500. No injuries were reported and Burton was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 12:01 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Roscoe Durflinger, 30, Watseka on Nov. 11. Durflinger was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging hime with failure to appear on the charge of driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police reposed to a theft call in the 100 block of Bell Drive at 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Elm and Sycamore 9:06 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was issued.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Oak and Fifth St. at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 11. A verbal warning for a stop sign violation was given.